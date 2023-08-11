Logan Gilbert on Seattle Mariners’ streak: ‘There’s a certain buzz’

The Seattle Mariners have had no shortage of heroes during their hot play over the last month.

Young starting pitcher Logan Gilbert has certainly stepped up a few times since the start of July, such as throwing a complete game shutout against the San Francisco Giants on July 4.

Gilbert turned in another brilliant outing on Tuesday, allowing just one hit while striking out a career-high 12 batters and walking none in seven scoreless innings of work against the San Diego Padres.

On Wednesday, Gilbert joined Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob to discuss the outing and more.

First off, when did Gilbert know on Tuesday that he had that kind of stuff and command?

“Every game is probably a little different. But I can usually tell I guess in the first (inning) or maybe sometimes in the second once you kind of have shown everything at least once. But you get a pretty good feel in the first inning,” Gilbert said. “Honestly in the pen, I didn’t feel that good. I just kind of treat it like a warm up and do what I need to do to get myself ready and try to hit some spots and all that kind of stuff. But it’s not like I felt amazing, honestly. Once I got out there you just lock it in and try to be competitive and just use what you’ve got going, and I felt pretty good once the game started.”

Gilbert was the star on the mound, and he got some help from his defense along the way, especially from center fielder Julio Rodríguez.

In the top of the fourth, Padres star Fernando Tatís Jr. ripped a deep shot to center field. Rodríguez drifted back and leapt at the wall and then playfully toyed with the crowd – and his teammates – before revealing a few seconds later that he’d in fact robbed Tatís of a home run.

Julio is putting on a magic show! 🎩 pic.twitter.com/9FFQTUOx4D — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2023

“Man, it was all over the place in a span of five seconds,” Gilbert said of his emotions during that play. “Obviously relief once I saw he caught it. But I’m not gonna lie, I thought he caught it right away and then he faked me out, too, because after two or three seconds, I’m like, ‘Alright, he would have shown it by now.’ And then once he finally did, I was laughing out there having a good time and smiling, and (then) I told him after the game, ‘Never do that again,’ because he about gave me a heart attack.”

The Mariners entered July at 38-42, but have gone 24-10 since July 1, firmly cementing them as a playoff contender and as MLB’s hottest team.

Gilbert was asked by Dave Wyman if the vibe around the team felt similar to last year when the M’s got really hot in the summer.

“Yeah, it’s similar. I mean, like you said with the vibe or the energy, you just kind of feel it,” he said. “There’s a certain buzz and it feels like everybody’s clicking.”

Something fun with the team playing this well, Gilbert said, is it feels like someone new steps up every night.

“Every day it can be somebody different. Somebody steps up in a huge moment and your name’s called, your number, whatever it is and you step up, make the big play, get a big hit or whatever it is,” he said. “It seems like everybody’s doing their part doing their job, and I think that’s why we’re playing well.”

Gilbert spoke to Wyman and Bob before Wednesday’s game, which was the MLB debut of 2020 first-round pick Emerson Hancock.

Hancock wound up pitching very well, allowing just one run in five innings of work.

Before Hancock’s debut, Gilbert shared what he thinks of the newest Mariners starter.

“I mean, he’s a special guy, special arm. He’s got electric stuff and it’s kind of a weird lower slot,” Gilbert said. “He’s got a really good fastball/sinker and a changeup – I think his best pitch is his changeup that plays off (his fastball) and t’s got a ton of depth, a ton of movement – and then a good slider.”

Gilbert brought up a Mariners star when discussing Hancock.

“Honestly – I don’t want to take too far of a stretch – but he reminds me a little bit of (Luis) Castillo just in his (arm) slot and the way his pitches move. He’s kind of got a little bit of east-west going there,” he said.

Listen to Gilbert’s full interview with Wyman and Bob at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

