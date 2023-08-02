Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Watch: Julio Rodríguez steals home to cap off Mariners’ 4-run inning

Aug 2, 2023, 3:51 PM | Updated: 4:41 pm

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez steals home...

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners smiles on June 26, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners used a four-run seventh inning to take a 6-3 lead over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, and they capped off the inning with a massive exclamation point as Julio Rodríguez stole home.

Passan: How good is Seattle Mariners’ trade return for Sewald?

Yes, you read that correctly: Julio stole home. Don’t believe me? Watch this video.

Rodríguez was on third base, while Eugenio Suárez – who had just picked up an RBI for the eighth game in a row, which is the longest active streak in baseball and tied for the longest such streak in baseball this year – was on first base.

Suárez, who entered the day with just one stolen base on the year, broke for second. Halfway between first and second base, Suárez stopped while Boston second baseman Christian Arroyo got the ball from catcher Conner Wong.

As the throw went down to second base, Rodríguez bolted for home plate, and he slid in safely as Arroyo’s throw was not in time. Rodríguez got the steal of home and scored the run with ease. and for good measure, Suárez wound up safe at second base and was credited with his second steal of 2023.

According to Mariners PR, Rodríguez is the first Mariners player to steal home since Mallex Smith did so back in May 2019. It was Rodríguez’s 25th steal of the season, tying his mark from last year.

For another look at Rodríguez’s swipe of home, check out this bird’s-eye view courtesy of MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer.

The Mariners went on to win 6-3 to take their fourth straight series and improve to 56-52 on the year. Read the full recap story here.

Drayer: Why Seattle Mariners hung on to veteran bats, didn’t trade more

Team: mariners
129
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Wednesday, August 2 @ 1:10 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 80° | Low 57°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

seattle mariners...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Breakdown — Did rolling Seattle Mariners do enough at deadline?

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob checks in with his latest thoughts on the Seattle Mariners fresh off of the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio...

The Associated Press

Mariners rally to beat Red Sox 6-3, win 4th straight series

Julio Rodríguez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and stole home in a four-run seventh inning, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 6-3 win over the Boston Red Sox.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Dominic Canzone...

Brandon Gustafson

Passan: How good is Seattle Mariners’ trade return for Sewald?

ESPN insider Jeff Passan shared his thoughts on the three players the Seattle Mariners got from the Arizona Diamondbacks for Paul Sewald.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Teoscar Hernández...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Why Mariners hung on to veteran bats, didn’t trade more

Seattle Mariners insider Shannon Drayer breaks down team president Jerry Dipoto's explanation of the front office's trade deadline activity.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Verdugo and McGuire homer as Red Sox top Mariners 6-4

Alex Verdugo and Reese McGuire each homered to lead the Boston Red Sox past the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Tuesday night.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford Cal Raleigh...

Mike Salk

Salk: Mariners being in between is why deadline was frustrating

Mike Salk explains his frustration with what the Seattle Mariners did at the MLB trade deadline, and why it mostly has to do with their standing.

2 days ago

Watch: Julio Rodríguez steals home to cap off Mariners’ 4-run inning