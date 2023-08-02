The Seattle Mariners used a four-run seventh inning to take a 6-3 lead over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, and they capped off the inning with a massive exclamation point as Julio Rodríguez stole home.

Yes, you read that correctly: Julio stole home. Don’t believe me? Watch this video.

Rodríguez was on third base, while Eugenio Suárez – who had just picked up an RBI for the eighth game in a row, which is the longest active streak in baseball and tied for the longest such streak in baseball this year – was on first base.

Suárez, who entered the day with just one stolen base on the year, broke for second. Halfway between first and second base, Suárez stopped while Boston second baseman Christian Arroyo got the ball from catcher Conner Wong.

As the throw went down to second base, Rodríguez bolted for home plate, and he slid in safely as Arroyo’s throw was not in time. Rodríguez got the steal of home and scored the run with ease. and for good measure, Suárez wound up safe at second base and was credited with his second steal of 2023.

According to Mariners PR, Rodríguez is the first Mariners player to steal home since Mallex Smith did so back in May 2019. It was Rodríguez’s 25th steal of the season, tying his mark from last year.

For another look at Rodríguez’s swipe of home, check out this bird’s-eye view courtesy of MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer.

A birds-eye view of the double steal between Julio Rodríguez and Eugenio Suárez… Suárez took off on a breaking ball way outside, allowing Rodríguez to race home on the throw. He had a primary lead of 11.9 feet and secondary lead of 14.2 feet. Sprint speed: 29.3 ft/sec. pic.twitter.com/Cik8Grea1M — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) August 2, 2023

The Mariners went on to win 6-3 to take their fourth straight series and improve to 56-52 on the year. Read the full recap story here.

