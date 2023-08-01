Seattle Mariners DFA Kolten Wong, make 5 other roster moves

The Seattle Mariners once again made their biggest move a day ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but despite not making a notable splash on Tuesday, shuffling was needed to get their roster in post-deadline shape.

Seattle added three recent trade acquisitions to the active roster ahead of their 6:40 p.m. Tuesday game against the Red Sox, meaning three had to go. The six total moves are:

• Second baseman Kolten Wong designated for assignment

• Infielder Josh Rojas reports to team (will wear No. 4)

• Outfielder Dominic Canzone reports to team (will wear No. 8)

• Relief pitcher Trent Thornton recalled from Triple-A Tacoma (will wear No. 46)

• Relief pitcher Juan Then optioned to Triple-A Tacoma

• Outfielder Taylor Trammell optioned to Triple-A Tacoma

The move with Wong should grab the most attention from this series of roster moves. An offseason trade acquisition from the Milwaukee Brewers and two-time Gold Glove winner, the 32 year old never found his footing in a Mariners uniform. He owns a .165/.241/.227 slash line for a .468 OPS with two home runs and one stolen base in 67 games this season. It’s a dramatic drop from his output with the Brewers in 2022, when he posted a .770 OPS with 15 home runs.

Rojas, who was one of three players acquired in Seattle’s big trade Monday that sent closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks, figures to slot into Wong’s spot as the left-handed half of a platoon at second base. Though Rojas had decent showings at the plate in 2021 and 2022, the 29 year old has struggled this year, posting a .589 OPS with no home runs and six stolen bases in 59 games for the D-backs.

Canzone, a rookie who turns 26 next month, likely will see the most playing time of the players coming to the Mariners from Arizona. With Jarred Kelenic on the injured list due to a fractured foot, Canzone should see plenty of time in left field. He also has experience playing first base.

Both Canzone and Rojas are in the lineup Tuesday night for the Mariners.

The 29-year-old Thornton joined the Mariners in a minor trade with the Blue Jays last week after he was DFA’d by Toronto. In four MLB games this year, Thornton has allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings. In his lone appearance with Tacoma on Sunday, he allowed one hit with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning.

Then, 23, is a rookie who has made nine appearances out of the Mariners’ bullpen in 2023. He was called up Monday to initially take the roster spot of Sewald following the trade with the Diamondbacks.

Trammell, 25, has a .130/.286/.326 slash line for a .612 OPS in 22 games with Seattle in 2023. Three of his six hits in the majors this season have been home runs.

The Seattle Mariners continue their three-game set against the Red Sox at T-Mobile Park with Game 2 on Tuesday night. Coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the flagship station of the Mariners Radio Network, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show. For details on how to stream Mariners radio broadcasts online, click here.

