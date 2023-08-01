Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WSU

Pac-12 leaders receive media deal details, future remains murky

Aug 1, 2023, 1:45 PM | Updated: 1:46 pm

Pac-12...

A general view of the Pac-12 logo during the 2023 UW Huskies spring game in April 22. (Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty)

(Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

Pac-12 leaders were presented details, including potential payouts, of a long-awaited media rights deal Tuesday by Commissioner George Kliavkoff and concluded the meeting without voting on whether to accept the terms, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Last week: Colorado leaving Pac-12, returning to Big 12 in 2024

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 was not making its internal discussion public, and gave no further details about prospective network or streaming partners nor the value.

The meeting comes just days after Colorado decided not to wait and see what Kliavkoff could deliver and announced it would re-join the Big 12 in 2024. With nine members still committed to trying to stick it out, the media rights deal could make or break the Pac-12.

Two people familiar with Tuesday’s Pac-12 meeting who also spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the privacy of discussions called it a “positive and productive” session.

Another meeting with league presidents and chancellors, along with athletic directors, was not immediately scheduled.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has been blunt about the conference’s desire to expand West, with Pac-12 schools as obvious expansion targets. Arizona has been considered the most likely to jump.

Arizona President Robert C. Robbins has multiple times stated his desire to have Arizona stay in the Pac-12, while making it clear that staying put also needs to make financial sense.

At a news conference to open preseason football practice Tuesday, Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch told reporters that he has been meeting with the parents of players to assure them Arizona’s future will be secure.

“We’re in a position where people want us,” Fisch said, adding he expects a decision on conference affiliation soon.

The Arizona Board of Regents, which controls both Arizona and fellow Pac-12 school Arizona State, had a meeting scheduled for later today, though it was unclear whether conference affiliation and the media rights deal would be on the agenda.

Caple: UW Huskies takeaways from Pac-12 Media Day

WSU

Pac-12 UW Huskies Colorado...

The Associated Press

Colorado leaving Pac-12, returning to Big 12 in 2024

Colorado is leaving the Pac-12, and the Big 12 is ready to welcome the Buffaloes back to the conference they left a dozen years ago.

6 days ago

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff...

Christian Caple

Caple: A more collegial — but still confident — George Kliavkoff at Pac-12 media day

Despite no media rights deal for the Pac-12, commissioner George Kliavkoff was more collegial -- while still confident -- than last year.

12 days ago

UW Huskies Pac-12 Kalen DeBoer...

Christian Caple

Caple: Ahead of Pac-12 Media Day, 12 questions for 12 coaches

With Pac-12 Media Day on Friday, Christian Caple shares one question for each of the conference's head coaches ahead of the 2023 season.

13 days ago

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff...

Christian Caple

As media day nears, 5 questions for Pac-12 commissioner Kliavkoff

With the next Pac-12 media-rights deal still up in the air, Christian Caple shares five questions for commissioner George Kliavkoff.

21 days ago

WSU...

The Associated Press

FGCU tops WSU 74-63, reaches 2nd round of March Madness

WSU Women's Hoops' season is over as they fell 74-63 to FGCU in the first round of this year's NCAA Tournment.

5 months ago

WSU Kyle Smith...

The Associated Press

Venters hits late 3, EWU knocks off WSU 81-74 in NIT

Steele Venters scored 27 points and buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining to rally Eastern Washington to an 81-74 victory over WSU on Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT.

5 months ago

Pac-12 leaders receive media deal details, future remains murky