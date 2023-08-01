Close
Mariners trade prospect to Orioles for reliever Eduard Bazardo

Aug 1, 2023, 1:08 PM | Updated: 2:04 pm

Eduard Bazardo Seattle Mariners trade...

Eduard Bazardo of the Orioles celebrates a victory against the Twins on July 9, 2023. (David Berding/Getty Images)

(David Berding/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

Another Seattle Mariners trade has gone through, this time with the Baltimore Orioles.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan expects ‘fairly active’ Seattle Mariners trade deadline day

No, Logan Gilbert has not been traded to Baltimore, as MLB.com speculated in a recent predictions post (Gilbert is reportedly not being shopped by the Mariners, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi). Instead, a different Logan – prospect Logan Rinehart – is going to Baltimore for reliever Eduard Bazardo.

Bazardo, 27, is a right-handed pitcher who stands 6-feet tall and weighs 190 pounds, and recently was designated for assignment by Baltimore. He signed with the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent in 2014 and made his MLB debut with the Sox in 2021.

After being DFA’d by the Red Sox after the 2022 season, Bazardo signed a minor league contract with the Orioles this offseason. He’s made three appearances for Baltimore, allowing four earned runs in 2 1/3 innings. Overall in his MLB career, Bazardo has a 3.74 ERA in 17 big league appearances, all in relief, and he owns a career 2.86 career minor league ERA.

Per Statcast, Bazardo has mostly used his slider at the MLB level, and has also used both a 4-seam fastball and sinker.

Rinehart, a 25-year-old right-handed pitcher, was a 16th-round pick of the Mariners in 2019. He was most recently with High-A Everett, where he had a 2.84 ERA in 31 relief appearances.

The Mariners traded closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, as well as veteran reliever Trevor Gott earlier last month to the New York Mets. They also added bullpen option Trent Thornton in a similar minor deal with the Toronto Blue Jays last week.

The MLB trade deadline for the 2023 season is at 3 p.m. Tuesday Pacific time.

