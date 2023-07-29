Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners score 4 runs in 1st, cruise to 5-2 win over Diamondbacks

Jul 28, 2023, 9:58 PM

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 28: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 28: Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners high fives Julio Rodriguez #44 after scoring against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 28: Starting pitcher Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 28: Jose Caballero #76 of the Seattle Mariners high fives Teoscar Hernandez #35 after scoring against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 28: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits a RBI single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 28: Infielder Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners fields a ground ball out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 28: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 28: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 28: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 28: Starting pitcher Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on July 28, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

PHOENIX (AP) — Cal Raleigh and Tom Murphy hit back-to-back, two-run doubles in a four-run first, Logan Gilbert threw 6 1/3 strong innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the skidding Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Friday night.

Seattle Mariners 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 2: Box Score

The Mariners have won three straight and are 8-6 since the All-Star break. The Diamondbacks continued their extended slide, falling to 6-15 in July.

Seattle jumped all over D-backs starter Tommy Henry (5-4) in the first, scoring four runs on four hits, including three doubles. Seattle loaded the bases when three of the first four batters reached, then Raleigh and Murphy followed with their doubles that each brought home a pair of runs.

That was more than enough of a cushion for Gilbert (9-5), who navigated through the D-backs’ lineup with relative ease. The lanky right-hander gave up two runs on nine hits, striking out five and walking none.

TWO-RUN WILD PITCH

The D-backs cut the Mariners’ lead to 5-2 in the seventh when two runs scored on a wild pitch by Matt Brash.

The play started when Brash threw a breaking ball in the dirt that trickled away from Raleigh despite his attempt to block it.

Arizona’s Jose Herrera sprinted for home as Raleigh chased down the ball. The catcher then made an errant throw to Brash, who was covering home, and it allowed Geraldo Perdomo to score all the way from second.

UP NEXT

The series continues Saturday night. The D-backs will send RHP Brandon Pfaadt (0-4, 8.81 ERA) to the mound, while the Mariners will counter with RHP Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.91 ERA).

