Mariners score 4 runs in 1st, cruise to 5-2 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Cal Raleigh and Tom Murphy hit back-to-back, two-run doubles in a four-run first, Logan Gilbert threw 6 1/3 strong innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the skidding Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Friday night.

Seattle Mariners 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 2: Box Score

you want doubles? we got doubles. pic.twitter.com/34pw5KKDYl — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 29, 2023

The Mariners have won three straight and are 8-6 since the All-Star break. The Diamondbacks continued their extended slide, falling to 6-15 in July.

Seattle jumped all over D-backs starter Tommy Henry (5-4) in the first, scoring four runs on four hits, including three doubles. Seattle loaded the bases when three of the first four batters reached, then Raleigh and Murphy followed with their doubles that each brought home a pair of runs.

That was more than enough of a cushion for Gilbert (9-5), who navigated through the D-backs’ lineup with relative ease. The lanky right-hander gave up two runs on nine hits, striking out five and walking none.

Eugenio makes it 🖐️ on the board. pic.twitter.com/XgDcPJ7klF — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 29, 2023

TWO-RUN WILD PITCH

The D-backs cut the Mariners’ lead to 5-2 in the seventh when two runs scored on a wild pitch by Matt Brash.

Creating a little chaos. 👀 Don't miss out on the ending for this one: https://t.co/k9Xjx1ui6d pic.twitter.com/i4CcKaZuu1 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 29, 2023

The play started when Brash threw a breaking ball in the dirt that trickled away from Raleigh despite his attempt to block it.

Arizona’s Jose Herrera sprinted for home as Raleigh chased down the ball. The catcher then made an errant throw to Brash, who was covering home, and it allowed Geraldo Perdomo to score all the way from second.

UP NEXT

The series continues Saturday night. The D-backs will send RHP Brandon Pfaadt (0-4, 8.81 ERA) to the mound, while the Mariners will counter with RHP Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.91 ERA).

Morosi on Seattle Mariners: Is Arenado a name to watch at deadline?