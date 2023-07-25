The Seattle Seahawks made a number of roster moves Tuesday on the eve of training camp, and one player included in the transactions stands out a little more than the others.

Alton Robinson, a fourth-year edge rusher, is among three players to be waived Tuesday by Seattle, the others being cornerbacks Isaiah Dunn and James Campbell.

Additionally, the Seahawks have signed defensive tackle Roderick Perry, and agreed to a rookie contract with running back Zach Charbonnet, one of their two 2023 second-round NFL Draft picks.

Robinson, 25, had a promising start to his career with the Seahawks when the 2020 fifth-round selection made four sacks in 14 games, including one start, as a rookie. The Syracuse product started two of the 16 games he appeared in for Seattle in 2021, but he made just one sack that season. He then missed the entire 2022 campaign due to a knee injury.

Perry, 25, was undrafted after a college career with South Carolina and Illinois. He appeared in two games with the Cleveland Browns in 2022, registering two combined tackles.

The 24-year-old Dunn appeared in five games for the Seahawks last season, his second in the NFL.

Campbell, 24, was an undrafted rookie signing out of Montana State by the Seahawks in May.

In other Seahawks news from Tuesday, Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs tweeted that he and the team have restructured his contract. The move should clear up room under the salary cap for Seattle, as did Monday’s contract extension with outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

Seattle Seahawks training camp begins Wednesday, with their first preseason game set for Thursday, Aug. 10 against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field.

