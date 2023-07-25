Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks cut OLB Alton Robinson, sign a DT ahead of camp

Jul 25, 2023, 3:32 PM

Seattle Seahawks Alton Robinson...

Alton Robinson of the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sept. 19, 2021. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks made a number of roster moves Tuesday on the eve of training camp, and one player included in the transactions stands out a little more than the others.

Huard: Why Seattle Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu is worth his extension

Alton Robinson, a fourth-year edge rusher, is among three players to be waived Tuesday by Seattle, the others being cornerbacks Isaiah Dunn and James Campbell.

Additionally, the Seahawks have signed defensive tackle Roderick Perry, and agreed to a rookie contract with running back Zach Charbonnet, one of their two 2023 second-round NFL Draft picks.

Robinson, 25, had a promising start to his career with the Seahawks when the 2020 fifth-round selection made four sacks in 14 games, including one start, as a rookie. The Syracuse product started two of the 16 games he appeared in for Seattle in 2021, but he made just one sack that season. He then missed the entire 2022 campaign due to a knee injury.

Perry, 25, was undrafted after a college career with South Carolina and Illinois. He appeared in two games with the Cleveland Browns in 2022, registering two combined tackles.

The 24-year-old Dunn appeared in five games for the Seahawks last season, his second in the NFL.

Campbell, 24, was an undrafted rookie signing out of Montana State by the Seahawks in May.

For more on Charbonnet, click here.

In other Seahawks news from Tuesday, Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs tweeted that he and the team have restructured his contract. The move should clear up room under the salary cap for Seattle, as did Monday’s contract extension with outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

Seattle Seahawks training camp begins Wednesday, with their first preseason game set for Thursday, Aug. 10 against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

After Nwosu deal, will Seattle Seahawks bring back Shelby Harris?
What Bump wants to see from Seahawks’ DeeJay Dallas
What can be expected from Seattle Seahawks’ top two rookies in training camp?

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What Uchenna Nwosu extension means for Seattle Seahawks’ defense

What signal did the Seattle Seahawks send to their defense by extending outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu? Bump and Stacy break it down.

19 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Why Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu is worth his extension

Brock Huard shared Tuesday on Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk why Uchenna Nwosu's deal with the Seattle Seahawks is money well spent and good for both sides.

19 hours ago

seattle seahawks...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 24 Chris Stoll

Brock and Salk break down why new long snapper Chris Stoll is the No. 24 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks player on their list.

19 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Shelby Harris...

Brandon Gustafson

After Nwosu deal, is time right for Seahawks to bring back Harris?

With the Seattle Seahawks locking up Uchenna Nwosu, could they now reunite with Shelby Harris? Brock Huard weighs in.

19 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Seahawks sign Uchenna Nwosu to 3-year extension

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to extend outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who tied for the team lead in sacks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks DeeJay Dallas...

Brent Stecker

What Bump wants to see from Seahawks’ DeeJay Dallas

"I'm looking at DeeJay Dallas and I just don't want people to forget about 31," Michael Bumpus says of the Seattle Seahawks running back.

2 days ago

Seahawks cut OLB Alton Robinson, sign a DT ahead of camp