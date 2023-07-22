Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners use 5-run inning and rally past Blue Jays for wild 9-8 win

Jul 22, 2023, 4:44 PM | Updated: 5:29 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays gestures after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners hit a solo home run during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a two-run RBI double against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 9-8. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to scoring during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 9-8. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting an RBI double against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 9-8. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Ty France #23 dumps water on Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners after the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 9-8. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after scoring during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 9-8. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays slides into second base against Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners after hitting a double during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Dylan Moore #25 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — There seems enough evidence at this point that the expectation should be when the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays get together, it’s likely to have some wild swings of momentum and be tightly contested.

It was that way in the regular season and playoffs last year. And it’s continued this season with Saturday the latest example as the Mariners used a five-run seventh inning against Toronto’s bullpen to rally for a 9-8 victory over the Blue Jays.

Seattle Mariners 9, Toronto Blue Jays 8: Box Score

J.P. Crawford and Teoscar Hernández both had two-run doubles as the Blue Jays and Mariners played a game of wild momentum swings, clutch hits and big moments that left the heavily mixed crowd of fans from both teams highly entertained.

“Anytime we can sneak out a win like that against anyone it’s huge — especially with a good team like they are,” Crawford said. “It’s a good sign for our team these last two days playing really, really good ball.”

The teams combined for seven home runs, including each side enjoying a three-homer inning. Seattle led 3-0, watched Toronto rally for leads of 5-3 and 7-4, before the Mariners finally took control with their big seventh inning.

Nine of the past 11 meetings between the teams have been decided by one run or in extra innings.

“What a game. Man, can you imagine if you had tickets to Taylor Swift and you watched that game? What a day,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said, a nod to the singer performing across the street at Lumen Field this weekend.

Cal Raleigh homered twice for Seattle, while Dylan Moore and Julio Rodríguez added solo shots.

For Rodríguez, it was his first homer since June 24 — aside from the 61 he hit during the Home Run Derby at his home ballpark.

“Moving the line along and putting good at-bats together, that’s kind of what we can control and we’ve done that the last two days,” Seattle’s Ty France said.

Toronto made it interesting in the ninth with three hits off Justin Topa, including Cavan Biggio’s RBI single to pull within 9-8. Topa got Kevin Kiermaier to fly out and George Springer to ground out with the tying run at third base to end it and earn his second save.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Brandon Belt and Kiermaier all homered for the Blue Jays in the fifth inning off Seattle starter Logan Gilbert. Belt and Guerrero went back-to-back and Toronto took a 7-4 lead in the seventh inning after Dalton Varsho hit a two-out RBI single and later scored when Hernandez misplayed Alejandro Kirk’s base hit.

But Seattle had another rally in order. It started when Toronto reliever Nate Pearson (5-2) hit France to start the seventh and gave up a double to Moore. Kolten Wong followed with an RBI single and Crawford was next in line with a two-run double that eluded the reach of Guerrero at first base.

Yimi García entered for Toronto, but for the second straight night Hernández got the better of his former team. In the series opener on Friday, it was a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth. Less than 24 hours later, it was a two-run double that gave Seattle a 9-7 lead.

“A bullpen that’s been really, really reliable for us the whole season had a little bit of a blip,” Toronto manager John Schneider said. “That’s baseball. It works out like that sometimes.”

Isaiah Campbell (1-0) picked up the win.

THREE HOMER INNINGS

Saturday’s game was the first in the majors where both teams had a three-homer inning since Aug. 19, 2018, when the White Sox and Royals both accomplished that feat.

STARTING OFF

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman matched his career high allowing four homers, but still made it through six innings with nine strikeouts. Gilbert lasted five innings and allowed five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts.

ROSTER MOVES

Seattle placed OF AJ Pollock on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Manager Scott Servais said the hamstring had been bothering Pollock coming back from the All-Star break and was aggravated while running the bases in Friday’s game. Taylor Trammell was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma for outfield depth. Seattle also swapped young relievers in the bullpen with RHP Isaiah Campbell recalled and RHP Prelander Berroa optioned.

PITCHING HELP

Toronto’s Hyun Jin Ryu threw six innings at Triple-A Buffalo on Friday and is expected to join the Blue Jays in Los Angeles early next week. There’s no set plan for his return to the rotation. Ryu has missed the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Newly acquired reliever Génesis Cabrera is expected to join the team in Seattle.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Alek Manoah (2-8, 6.18) will make his third start since rejoining Toronto’s rotation. Manoah lasted three innings and allowed four runs and walked five in his last start against San Diego.

Mariners: RHP Bryan Woo (1-2, 4.74) will try to rebound after lasting just 3 1/3 innings and giving up six earned runs in his last start against the Twins.

Morosi: What Seattle Mariners OF Kelenic’s injury situation illustrates

Team: mariners
114
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Saturday, July 22 @ 1:10 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 80° | Low 57°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Brandon Gustafson

Morosi: What Mariners OF Kelenic’s injury situation illustrates

Jon Morosi joined Wyman and Bob to share his thoughts on Seattle Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic's injury from kicking a water cooler.

21 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Teoscar Hernandez walkoff...

The Associated Press

Hernández walks off old team as Mariners top Blue Jays 3-2

Teoscar Hernández's 9th-inning single gave the Seattle Mariners a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, Hernández's former team.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Dipoto: Mariners didn’t build enough to support young core

"I didn't do a good enough job of building a group around that core to support the bumps and bruises," Seattle Mariners' Jerry Dipoto said.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Mariners’ Kelenic receives ‘painful lesson’ and reminder of why he plays

With help from Dan Wilson and Aaron Goldsmith, Shannon Drayer breaks down Seattle Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic's injury after kicking a cooler.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Bob’s Mariners Breakdown: Trade deadline approaching, Kelenic’s injury

Bob Stelton shares his thoughts on the Seattle Mariners and the trade deadline and much more in his latest breakdown video.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Kirby ties career high with 10 Ks as Mariners shut out Twins 5-0

George Kirby matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Twins 5-0 on Thursday.

3 days ago

Mariners use 5-run inning and rally past Blue Jays for wild 9-8 win