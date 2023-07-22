Bumpus: How many games will the Seattle Seahawks win in 2023?

Entering the 2022 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks were not a popular pick to make the playoffs.

Lefko: National perception of Seattle Seahawks reveals ‘great unknown’ for 2023

In fact, many thought it was more likely the Hawks would have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft rather than play in a postseason game.

But Seattle was a surprise team last year despite trading Russell Wilson to Denver and the Seahawks went 9-8 and made it to the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

Before last season, former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus “went low” with his preseason win prediction.

“Last year, I thought these guys were gonna win like six or seven games and they end up winning nine,” Bumpus said during Friday’s Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports.

So how many does Bump think the Seahawks will win this year?

“I’ve been trying to figure this out for a while because you look at their schedule, and it ain’t easy, man,” he said. “You’ve got to play teams like the Bengals, right? You have to come out hot. I think if they can win their first three to four games, they have a chance (to win a lot).”

“So this year, I’m gonna go a bit higher,” Bumpus later said. “I feel like their schedule this year is a bit tougher than it was last year, but I also think that (quarterback Geno Smith) is going to step his game up even more – not necessarily winning more games, but being even more efficient and taking care of the ball at the end of the year. I think that run game is going to be on point.”

Here’s a look at Seattle’s entire 17-game schedule:

Week 1: vs. Los Angeles Rams – Sunday, Sept. 10

Week 2: at Detroit Lions – Sunday, Sept. 17

Week 3: vs. Carolina Panthers – Sunday, Sept. 24

Week 4: at New York Giants – Monday, Oct. 2

Week 5: Bye week

Week 6: at Cincinnati Bengals – Sunday, Oct. 15

Week 7: vs. Arizona Cardinals – Sunday, Oct. 22

Week 8: vs. Cleveland Browns – Sunday, Oct. 29

Week 9: at Baltimore Ravens – Sunday, Nov. 5

Week 10: vs. Washington Commanders – Sunday, Nov. 12

Week 11: at Los Angeles Rams – Sunday, Nov. 19

Week 12: vs. San Francisco 49ers – Thursday, Nov. 23

Week 13: at Dallas Cowboys – Thursday, Nov. 30

Week 14: at San Francisco 49ers – Sunday, Dec. 10

Week 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Sunday, Dec. 17

Week 16: at Tennessee Titans – Sunday, Dec. 24

Week 17: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – Sunday, Dec. 31

Week 18: at Arizona Cardinals – Jan. 6 or Jan. 7

Bumpus thinks the early part of that schedule is key for the Seahawks.

“They play the Rams, Detroit, Carolina and New York to start the season, and then they have the bye (week). If these guys can come out 4-0, I foresee them winning 10 to 11 games,” Bumpus said. “You’ve still gotta go to Cincinnati, you have to go to Baltimore, you have to play the Eagles and you have to go to Dallas. That’s going to be tough. But if they can win these first four games, I see them winning 10 games, competing for the division title and getting into the playoffs again. I will no longer shoot low with this team. I’m gonna go high. I think that’s high, at least.”

Listen to the full second hour of Friday’s Bump and Stacy at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

Rost: The 3 position battles to watch at Seattle Seahawks training camp

Follow @TheBGustafson