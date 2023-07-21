Close
WYMAN AND BOB

Bob’s Mariners Breakdown: Trade deadline approaching, Kelenic’s injury

Jul 20, 2023, 5:28 PM

BY


SeattleSports.com

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob takes us through what has been another frustrating stretch of Seattle Mariners baseball in the latest edition of Bob’s Baseball Breakdown. This week, he discusses:

• The Mariners continuing to hover around .500.
• Jarred Kelenic injuring his foot while kicking a water cooler and his reaction to the media.
• How the Mariners can become buyers at the MLB trade deadline.
• Who on the Mariners Bob is OK with them potentially trading.
• A Buster Olney report that the Mariners may be interested in Mets OF and former Oakland A Mark Canha.

Catch Wyman and Bob live from 2-7 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

Kirby ties career high with 10 Ks as Seattle Mariners shut out Twins 5-0

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Rick Rizzs Update – Voice of Mariners talks about ATV accident

Rick Rizzs, voice of the Seattle Mariners, joined Wyman and Bob on Tuesday afternoon to share an update on his status after an ATV accident over the MLB All-Star break.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners All-Star Game Shohei Ohtani...

Brent Stecker

Morosi: The great sales pitch Mariners have for Shohei Ohtani

The Seattle Mariners were on the shortlist for Shohei Ohtani before in 2017. MLB Network's Jon Morosi breaks down why they have an even better case to sign him for 2024.

6 days ago

Seattle Mariners Tim Anderson trade deadline...

Brandon Gustafson

Morosi: Where Mariners stand with trade deadline nearing; potential fits

What could the Seattle Mariners do at this year's trade deadline? MLB insider Jon Morosi shared a lot of information with Wyman & Bob.

8 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Is Seattle still a tough free-agent sell? Ravech, Sciambi weigh in on Mariners

Is playing in the Pacific Northwest a tough sell for free agents? ESPN's Karl Ravech and "Boog" Sciambi weighed in on the Seattle Mariners.

9 days ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Servais: ‘We have our best baseball yet ahead of us’

"I am excited about the 2nd half," Seattle Mariners' Scott Servais told Wyman & Bob. "I do think we have our best baseball yet ahead of us."

9 days ago

Seattle Mariners Orioles...

Brent Stecker

Why Seattle Mariners trade fit could be playoff-contending Orioles

The St. Louis Cardinals have come up plenty as a potential trade partner for the Seattle Mariners, but MLB Network's Jon Morosi says not to forget the Baltimore Orioles.

11 days ago

