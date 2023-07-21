Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob takes us through what has been another frustrating stretch of Seattle Mariners baseball in the latest edition of Bob’s Baseball Breakdown. This week, he discusses:

• The Mariners continuing to hover around .500.

• Jarred Kelenic injuring his foot while kicking a water cooler and his reaction to the media.

• How the Mariners can become buyers at the MLB trade deadline.

• Who on the Mariners Bob is OK with them potentially trading.

• A Buster Olney report that the Mariners may be interested in Mets OF and former Oakland A Mark Canha.

