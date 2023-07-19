Felix Hernandez Hall of Fame Weekend: August 11th Fireworks Night

What’s Happening?

August 11th, the Mariners will host the Baltimore Orioles with first pitch starting at 7:10 p.m. Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show celebrating Felix’s induction into the Hall of Fame.

Where?

T-Mobile Park

When?

First pitch @7:10p w/postgame fireworks

Tickets?

Tickets for the game are still available for purchase here .

Parking/Transportation?

There are multiple parking lots near T-Mobile Park, plus a variety of public transportation options. Click here for details.