CONTESTS & EVENTS
Felix Hernandez Hall of Fame Weekend: August 11th Fireworks Night
Jul 19, 2023, 11:43 AM | Updated: 11:46 am
What’s Happening?
August 11th, the Mariners will host the Baltimore Orioles with first pitch starting at 7:10 p.m. Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show celebrating Felix’s induction into the Hall of Fame.
Where?
T-Mobile Park
When?
First pitch @7:10p w/postgame fireworks
Tickets?
Tickets for the game are still available for purchase here.
Parking/Transportation?
There are multiple parking lots near T-Mobile Park, plus a variety of public transportation options. Click here for details.