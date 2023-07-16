Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Bryce Miller, bullpen lead Mariners in 2-0 shutout of Tigers

Jul 16, 2023, 3:44 PM | Updated: 5:26 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners tags Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers bats during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners hits a double during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners bats, Jake Rogers #34 of the Detroit Tigers catches, and home plate umpire Alex MacKay #105 watches during the first inning at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a double during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners shakes hands with third base coach Manny Acta #14 after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Matt Brash #47 of the Seattle Mariners pitches in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Justin Topa #48 of the Seattle Mariners pitches in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners pitches in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 2-0. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Ty France #23 and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners high-five after a 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 16: Ty France #23 and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners high-five after a 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Bryce Miller, Cal Raleigh and a foursome of relievers allowed the Seattle Mariners to salvage something from a disappointing weekend coming out of the All-Star break.

Seattle Mariners 2, Detroit Tigers 0: Box score

Miller tossed five sharp innings in his return from the injured list, Raleigh hit his 12th home run and the Mariners avoided a three-game sweep with a 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Seattle got back to .500 with 70 games left in the regular season, but a series loss to the Tigers stymied any momentum the Mariners gained by winning seven of nine going into the break.

Seattle manager Scott Servais praised the performance of his pitchers on a day the Mariners offense continued to scuffle, a day after getting shut out.

“We needed to win the ballgame today. Again offensively, it was not pretty today by any means,” Servais said.

Miller had been sidelined since leaving his June 30 start against Tampa Bay with a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. The Mariners hoped to get five innings out of the rookie right-hander and that’s exactly what they received.

Miller (6-3) scattered five hits, struck out three and relied more than usual on his secondary pitches. Through his first 11 major league starts, Miller was throwing nearly 70% fastballs. On Sunday, that dropped to 54%, with his slider usage up to 39%. Miller also used more breaking pitches the first time he faced the Tigers back in May when he pitched seven shutout innings and allowed three hits.

“It feels really good. I was really happy with where it was. The harder slider, it’s a big pitch for me,” Miller said. “Whenever I’m able to locate it at the bottom of the zone, it plays really well.”

Matt Brash, Justin Topa, Andrés Muñoz and Paul Sewald combined to allow only one hit over the final four innings. Sewald earned his 18th save.

The Tigers were shut out for the 11th time and did not get a runner to third base.

“Obviously this pitching staff, if you give them the lead and then they can set their bullpen up how they want, they’re tough,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

Raleigh’s homer in the fourth was his first since June 25 in Baltimore and one of the few costly mistakes made by Detroit starter Reese Olson. Raleigh’s long ball came on a 3-1 pitch and traveled a projected 432 feet.

“He put a really good swing on that ball. Cal has been squaring up balls. He’s been pulling a lot of balls foul. It’s a strike. You’ve got to keep it in play and he did today,” Servais said.

On his 24th birthday, Jarred Kelenic had a two-out RBI double in the first inning that missed clearing the left-field wall by about a foot.

J.P. Crawford was on base four times for the Mariners with two doubles, a single and a walk.

Olson (1-3) allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked none.

CABRERA FINALE

It was the final scheduled game in Seattle for Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera before his retirement at the end of the season. The Mariners presented Cabrera with a personalized apron and gift basket from Starbucks and a donation to his charity. Before a game late in the 2022 season, Cabrera chaperoned the Tigers’ rookies and second-year players from T-Mobile Park to a nearby Starbucks in their uniforms.

MARINERS MILESTONE

The Mariners earned their 1,000th win at T-Mobile Park nearly 24 years to the day from when the ballpark opened. Seattle’s first game in the stadium came on July 15, 1999. The Mariners are 1,000-900 in regular-season games at the park. They went 852-903 at the Kingdome from 1977-99.

ROSTER MOVE

Seattle optioned reliever Matt Festa to Triple-A Tacoma to clear a roster spot for Miller.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Open a four-game series in Kansas City on Monday. Detroit RHP Matt Manning (3-1, 3.72 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener against Jordan Lyles. Manning threw 6 2/3 shutout innings in his last start before the All-Star break to beat Toronto.

Mariners: Begin a four-game series with Minnesota on Monday. RHP Logan Gilbert (7-5, 3.66 ERA) will start the opener against Twins All-Star Sonny Gray (4-3, 2.89). Gilbert allowed one earned run over 16 innings in his final two starts before the break.

Seattle Mariners announcer Rick Rizzs missing homestand after ATV accident

Team: mariners
104
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Sunday, July 16 @ 1:10 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Light Rain Likely
High 71° | Low 53°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Detroit Tigers...

The Associated Press

Carpenter homers twice, Tigers beat Mariners 6-0

Kerry Carpenter homered twice, Michael Lorenzen allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-0 on Saturday night.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Rick Rizzs...

Brent Stecker

Mariners announcer Rick Rizzs missing homestand after ATV accident

Seattle Mariners play-by-play announcer Rick Rizzs will miss the team's current homestand following an all-terrain vehicle accident during the MLB All-Star break this week.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners All-Star Game Shohei Ohtani...

Brent Stecker

Morosi: The great sales pitch Mariners have for Shohei Ohtani

The Seattle Mariners were on the shortlist for Shohei Ohtani before in 2017. MLB Network's Jon Morosi breaks down why they have an even better case to sign him for 2024.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Lange whiffs Julio for final out, Tigers hold off Mariners 5-4

Alex Lange threw a called third strike past Julio Rodríguez with two on for the final out, and the Detroit Tigers held off the Seattle Mariners 5-4.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Shohei Ohtani...

Stacy Rost

Why Angels reporter thinks Mariners are on Shohei Ohtani’s shortlist

Jeff Fletcher, an Angels beat writer for the SoCal News Group who wrote a biography on Shohei Ohtani, talked the Seattle Mariners' chances of signing the two-way superstar.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Seattle Mariners announce schedule for 2024 MLB season

The Seattle Mariners' 2024 schedule is here, and we have the full slate of games as well as some notes on when they'll face certain teams.

4 days ago

Bryce Miller, bullpen lead Mariners in 2-0 shutout of Tigers