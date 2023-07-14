2 Takes: Will Richard Sherman team up with Skip Bayless on TV?

If you have been a Seattle Seahawks fan dating back to the early Legion of Boom days, seeing the names Richard Sherman and Skip Bayless together in a headline likely brings to mind one thing.

Huard: Can Seahawks’ rookies be better, deeper than in 2022?

That would be the time in 2013 when Sherman joined ESPN’s “First Take”, which was then co-hosted by Bayless, a longtime sports journalist who has become one of the most well known, controversial and successful sports media figures over the past two decades. Sherman clearly came on the show looking to take shots at Bayless, and he dealt a few memorable lines the media veteran’s way, including that Bayless was an “ignorant, pompous, egotistical cretin” who “had never accomplished anything,” and that Sherman was “better at life” than Bayless.

Taking all that into account, a Thursday report by the New York Post that the two had recently met about the possibility of Sherman joining Bayless on FS1’s “Undisputed” is pretty astonishing.

Bayless is in need of a new partner on the debate-themed show following former NFL standout Shannon Sharpe’s departure last month after a seven-year run with Bayless. It would be pretty hard to find a more shocking replacement than Sherman, a three-time first team All-Pro with the Seahawks who began a career in football media after retiring from the NFL following the 2021 season.

The big question: Is Sherman a truly viable candidate to take the job?

Brock Huard, a football analyst for FOX, and Mike Salk, who Sherman confronted on the Seattle Sports airwaves last year similar to how he argued with Bayless a decade before, shared their thoughts Friday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

Here’s what they said.

Brock’s Take: Could Richard Sherman join Skip Bayless?

Yes. … And the real question is, if you’re Richard Sherman, is this the next step in your career? I mean, Richard is thought out, he is premeditated. He is very, very self-aware of where he wants to go and how to get there. If you’re Richard Sherman’s agent, is this the next best step? Last year, remember, he took the first step. He’s on Amazon on (NFL Thursday Night Football). He’s got his podcast… Is this the next best step in his burgeoning media career?

Salk’s Take

I guess what I would say is he would be good at it for at least a little while. … He’d be good at the opinions. He’d be good at arguing. He’d be good at what it takes to be good at something like “Undisputed.” But is it truly what he wants to do every day? I would be willing to bet that what Sherm wants is to have his name out there on this but not actually to do that every day. That’s just my gut feeling, but I don’t know the man and he clearly doesn’t like me very much, so I don’t know that I’m the best person to try to jump in and answer that.

You can listen to the full conversation in the Blue 88 segment of Friday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

Rost: Seahawks Q&A – How far can improved defense take them?

Follow @BrentStecker