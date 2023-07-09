Close
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Chú, Yeimar lead Seattle Sounders to 3-2 victory over Whitecaps

Jul 8, 2023, 11:30 PM | Updated: 11:45 pm

Seattle Sounders Vancouver Whitecaps...

The Seattle Sounders celebrate Yeimar Gomez's winning goal against the Whitecaps. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

AP staff

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Léo Chú scored two second-half goals and Yeimar Gomez Andrade delivered the winner in stoppage time to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Seattle Sounders 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 2: Summary

Seattle (10-7-5) snapped its first two-game skid against Vancouver (6-7-7) since 2014. The Whitecaps have never beaten the Sounders three straight times. Vancouver posted just three victories in 24 match-ups against the Sounders in between the two-match win streaks.

Defender Ranko Veselinovic found the net for a second time this season, using an assist from Ryan Gauld in the 24th minute to send the Whitecaps into the locker room at halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Chú pulled the Sounders even in the 60th minute. Jackson Ragen and Nicolás Lodeiro had assists on the equalizer.

Vancouver took a 2-1 lead in the 72nd minute on Gauld’s fifth goal of the season with assists from Brian White and goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

Chú scored the equalizer for Seattle, once again using assists from Ragen and Lodeiro, in the 76th minute to find the net for the third time this season.

Yeimar’s winner was unassisted in the first minute of stoppage time. It was his first goal of the campaign.

Stefan Frei finished with three saves for Seattle. Frie leads the league with 11 shutouts this season. Takaoka saved three shots for the Whitecaps.

Lodeiro has seven goals and nine assists in 14 career regular-season matches against Vancouver.

Seattle travels to play the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday. Vancouver will host Austin FC on Wednesday.

