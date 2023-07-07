Close
SEATTLE STORM

All 5 Sun starters score 14-plus points in 93-73 victory over Storm

Jul 6, 2023, 6:41 PM

BY


AP staff

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each scored 16 points and the Connecticut Sun eased by the Seattle Storm 93-73 on Thursday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Connecticut Sun 93, Seattle Storm 73: Box Score

Connecticut scored 24 of the opening 28 points behind a combined 8-of-8 shooting by Bonner and Thomas. The Sun tied a franchise record with 11 assists in the first quarter.

The Sun led 57-24 at the break for the largest halftime lead by any team this season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Four Connecticut players were in double figures, including Thomas with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Bonner made all three of her 3-point attempts in the first half and Connecticut made 7 of 9.

The Sun finished 9 of 13 from 3-point range.

Tiffany Hayes, Rebecca Allen and Natisha Hiedeman had 14 points apiece for Connecticut (13-5), which played its first home game since June 27. Tyasha Harris added 11 points off the bench.

Jewell Loyd scored 22 points for Seattle (4-13), which has lost four straight and six of its last seven. Kia Nurse added 11 points.

Seattle went five-plus minutes without scoring during Connecticut’s 19-0 run in the first quarter.

