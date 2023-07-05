Close
2023 MLB ALL-STAR GAME

Seattle Sports LIVE from Hatback Bar & Grille

Jul 5, 2023, 1:49 PM | Updated: 5:19 pm

...

Coming down to SoDo for the MLB All-Star Week activities? Stop by Hatback Bar & Grille on Friday, July 7th and Monday, July 10th where Seattle Sports will be in the middle of all the action with a live broadcast of “Bump & Stacy” then “Wyman & Bob.” More info below!

Friday, July 7th Events:
– Live Broadcast of Seattle Sports from 10am-4pm
– HBCU Beer Garden from 4pm-8pm featuring Po’Boy and Tings plus DJ Yaddy!
– HBCU Swingman Classic –  tickets still available!

Monday, July 10th Events:
– Live Broadcast of Seattle Sports from 10am-5pm
– All ages beer garden with food trucks, games and more!
– T-Mobile Home Run Derby – this event is sold out but you can hear all the action on Seattle Sports (710 AM), Seattlesports.com or on the Seattle Sports app!

Steps from T-Mobile Park, The Boxyard is your SoDo sports, gameday and watch party headquarters. Home to Hatback Bar & Grille, Steelheads Alley and the newly opened Victory Hall, the Boxyard offers a unique sports experience for fans of all ages.

 

