SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners climb out of 5-run hole, beat AL-leading Rays 7-6 to win series

Jul 2, 2023, 4:44 PM | Updated: 6:51 pm

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — José Caballero was hit by a pitch from Jason Adam to force in the tiebreaking run, and the Seattle Mariners erased an early five-run deficit Sunday in a 7-6 victory that clinched a series win over the American League-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

Mariners 7, Rays 6: Box score

Eugenio Suárez and Tom Murphy homered for the Mariners (40-42), who took two of three games from the top team in the American League. All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo recovered from a rough start to last six innings.

“We talk about competing every day, every inning. Today was the epitome of that for me,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Seattle’s bullpen held the Mariners without a hit over the final three innings. Andrés Munoz (1-1) worked the seventh, Matt Brash pitched the eighth and Paul Sewald struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 16th save.

Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes homered early off Castillo. Arozarena lined into a double play that ended the seventh, with teammate Wander Franco getting doubled off first base on a ball into right field.

Seattle loaded the bases in the bottom half, when a wild Adam (2-2) walked two batters and plunked two others. Caballero was hit on the first pitch with the bases loaded to score Teoscar Hernández, giving the Mariners a 7-6 lead.

Castillo allowed six runs and eight hits while striking out six. The right-hander gave up four runs in the third to leave his team down 6-1 but then retired nine of his next 10 batters.

Castillo was the lone All-Star selection from the hometown Mariners when full rosters were announced Sunday for the July 11 game in Seattle.

“He came back out and gave us those three last innings that were huge for us to get to the back end of the bullpen and give us a chance,” Murphy said.

Rays starter Taj Bradley went 3 1/3 innings, giving up five runs and nine hits. Seattle scored four times in the third on six hits, including RBI doubles by Ty France and Jarred Kelenic. Mike Ford cut it to 6-5 with a two-run single.

Murphy tied it in the sixth with a homer off Colin Poche.

Tampa Bay scored four in the third to extend its lead 6-1, highlighted by Luke Raley’s two-run double. Franco had a sacrifice fly and Paredes drove in a run with a single.

“(I would) like to think that if we’re in that position again, we’ll find a way to win,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

DERBY PREP

Arozarena recently announced he will participate in the Home Run Derby on July 10 in Seattle. He took some extra swings before Sunday’s game to simulate the event and hit 18 homers in three minutes.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Hernández’s soft grounder to third base led to a violent collision between Paredes and France that left both players on the ground briefly in the third. France remained in the game and later scored, but Paredes exited and was replaced by Taylor Walls.

Cash said Parades appears to be fine, with no significant injures.

France was originally called out for interference, but umpires quickly overturned the call because the ball had rolled past him before the collision.

Seattle scored three more runs in the inning to cut its deficit to 6-5.

“They got the call right. Big call in the game,” Servais said.

ROSTER MOVES

Seattle claimed INF/OF Mark Mathias off the waivers from Pittsburgh. He was designated for assignment by the Pirates on June 25.

Mathias, who will report to Triple-A Tacoma, has played in 22 games this season batting .231 with five runs, four RBIs and 10 walks.

UP NEXT

Rays: After an off day, RHP Zach Eflin (9-3, 3.29 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday against Philadelphia.

Mariners: Rookie RHP Bryan Woo (1-1, 4.37) faces the visiting San Francisco Giants on Monday.

