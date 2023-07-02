Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Kelenic’s tiebreaking single leads Mariners over Rays 8-3

Jul 1, 2023, 7:34 PM

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 01: Ty France #23, J.P. Crawford #3, Cal Raleigh #29, Eugenio Suarez #28, Paul Sewald #37, and Jose Caballero #76 of the Seattle Mariners dance after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on July 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 8-3. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 01: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on July 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 8-3. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 01: Cal Raleigh (L) #29 and Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners shake hands after a 8-3 win against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on July 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 01: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to hitting a single during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on July 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 8-3. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 01: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners gestures after hitting a solo home run during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on July 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 01: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners hits a double during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on July 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 01: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on July 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 01: Josh Lowe #15 of the Tampa Bay Rays steals second base against J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on July 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 01: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on July 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 01: Tyler Glasnow #20 of the Tampa Bay Rays pitches during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 01: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on July 01, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Jarred Kelenic hit a tiebreaking single off Tyler Glasnow in the sixth inning, Teoscar Hernández added a two-run double in a three-run seventh and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak.

Seattle Mariners 8, Tampa Bay Rays 3: Box Score

George Kirby (7-7) allowed two runs and two hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts, and the Mariners backed him with 13 hits as they evened the series at one game apiece. Paul Sewald pitched 1 2/3 innings for his 15th save in 18 chances, finishing a five-hitter.

Seattle built a 2-0 lead on Mike Ford’s RBI single in the second and J.P Crawford home run in the third. Yandy Díaz doubled in the sixth for the Rays’ first hit and Luke Raley homered.

Hernández doubled in the bottom half off Glasnow (2-2) and scored on Kelenic’s two-out single.

Hernández doubled again in the seventh against Jalen Beeks and Eugenio Suárez added a sacrifice fly for a 6-2 lead.

Wander Franco cut the deficit with a run-scoring single in the eighth off Sewald, who got Raley to ground into an inning-ending double play and then struck out the side in the ninth on 11 pitches.

Crawford and Julio Rodríguez hit RBI singles in the bottom half against Robert Stephenson, the third hit of the day for each.

DERBY BOUND

Randy Arozarena will participate in the Home Run Derby on July 10 at T-Mobile Park. Arozarena will become the third Rays player in the derby after Evan Longoria and Carlos Peña.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays LHP Shane McClanahan went on the 15-day IL with mid-back tightness. Tampa Bay recalled Beeks from Triple-A Durham.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Taj Bradley (5-4, 4.58) starts Sunday after giving up seven runs — six earned — and seven hits over seven innings against Arizona on June 27.

Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (5-6, 2.86) struck out seven and allowed three runs, two of them earned runs, against Washington on June 26 for his first win in a month.

Kelenic’s tiebreaking single leads Mariners over Rays 8-3