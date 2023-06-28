Close
SEATTLE STORM

Collier scores 33 to help Minnesota Lynx beat Seattle Storm 104-93

Jun 27, 2023, 7:15 PM | Updated: 7:52 pm

Seattle Storm Minnesota Lynx Napheesa Collier...

Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx during a game against the Seattle Storm. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

AP staff

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier had a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds, Diamond Miller added 18 points in her return from an injury and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 104-93 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota Lynx 104, Seattle Storm 93: Box score

Minnesota made its first six shots of the fourth quarter during a 14-5 run to extend its lead to 94-79. After Seattle got within eight points, Miller made a jumper near the free-throw line with 36.3 seconds left to seal it.

Collier scored 24 in the second half to help the Lynx reach 100-plus points for the first time this season.

Kayla McBride also scored 18 points for Minnesota (5-9). Rookie Dorka Juhasz had 10 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double. Miller, who missed the last eight games due to an ankle injury, was 8 of 13 from the field in 31 minutes.

Minnesota scored 53 points in the opening 20 minutes for its highest-scoring half of the season.

Ezi Magbegor and Sami Whitcomb each scored 20 points for Seattle (4-10). Jewell Loyd and Ivana Dojkic added 14 points apiece. Whitcomb made six of Seattle’s 13 3-pointers.

WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd of Seattle Storm named All-Star

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd of Seattle Storm named All-Star

Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd, the WNBA's leading scorer, is among the All-Star Game starters announced Sunday by the league.

3 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Loyd scores 24 with 4 steals, Seattle Storm beat Mercury 97-74

Jewell Loyd scored 24 points and had a season-high four steals, Ezi Magbegor added 15 points and the Seattle Storm beat Phoenix 97-74.

4 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Mitchell hits 7 3s, scores 25 to help Fever beat Seattle Storm 80-68

Kelsey Mitchell made seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points and the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 80-68.

6 days ago

Seattle Storm Sun Alyssa Thomas...

The Associated Press

Thomas’ triple-double leads Sun past Seattle Storm 85-79

DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points to move into 10th on the WNBA scoring list, Alyssa Thomas secured her fifth career triple-double and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 85-79.

8 days ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Jewell Loyd scores 39, leads Seattle Storm past Wings 109-103

Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 39 points and the Seattle Storm made 17 3-pointers and defeated the Dallas Wings 109-103 on Saturday.

11 days ago

Seattle Storm Las Vegas Jackie Young...

The Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces ease past Seattle Storm 96-63

Jackie Young scored 28 points, A’ja Wilson had 14 points and 12 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 96-63.

13 days ago

