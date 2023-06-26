CONTESTS & EVENTS
Capital One Play Ball Park
Jun 26, 2023, 12:14 PM | Updated: 12:15 pm
Get out to Play Ball Park at Lumen Field and the Lumen Field Event Center from Saturday, July 8 through Tuesday, July 11th for an unforgettable experience blending baseball, softball, music, food, shopping and more!
Event Name: Play Ball Park
Location: Lumen Field and Lumen Field Event Center
Description of the event: At Play Ball Park, there’s something for every fan stretching from baseball, softball, MLB gaming zone, music, food, and even meet and greets with the Legends of game!
Date: Saturday, July 8 – Tuesday, July 11
Time: Sat – Sun: 10AM-8PM, Mon-Tues: 10AM-6PM
Ticket Info: Details and information found here.