Capital One Play Ball Park

Get out to Play Ball Park at Lumen Field and the Lumen Field Event Center from Saturday, July 8 through Tuesday, July 11th for an unforgettable experience blending baseball, softball, music, food, shopping and more!

Event Name: Play Ball Park

Location: Lumen Field and Lumen Field Event Center

Description of the event: At Play Ball Park, there’s something for every fan stretching from baseball, softball, MLB gaming zone, music, food, and even meet and greets with the Legends of game!

Date: Saturday, July 8 – Tuesday, July 11

Time: Sat – Sun: 10AM-8PM, Mon-Tues: 10AM-6PM

Ticket Info: Details and information found here.