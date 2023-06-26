Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Capital One Play Ball Park

Jun 26, 2023, 12:14 PM | Updated: 12:15 pm

...

Get out to Play Ball Park at Lumen Field and the Lumen Field Event Center from Saturday, July 8 through Tuesday, July 11th for an unforgettable experience blending baseball, softball, music, food, shopping and more!

Event Name: Play Ball Park

Location: Lumen Field and Lumen Field Event Center

Description of the event: At Play Ball Park, there’s something for every fan stretching from baseball, softball, MLB gaming zone, music, food, and even meet and greets with the Legends of game!

Date: Saturday, July 8 – Tuesday, July 11

Time: Sat – Sun: 10AM-8PM, Mon-Tues: 10AM-6PM

Ticket Info: Details and information found here.

Contests & Events

...

No Author

Win Tickets to Snoop Dogg!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too Short, Warren G and Berner at the White River Amphitheatre on July 9, 2023!

12 hours ago

...

No Author

Pella Windows and Doors of Western Washington Improve Your Play

Pella Windows and Doors of Western Washington knows that there are many youth sports teams and organizations that need help with field enhancements, training and equipment. We need your help finding them.

8 days ago

...

No Author

The 2023 Women of Inspiration Award

For the second year in a row, the Seattle Women in Sports and Events (WISE) Chapter will recognize a woman in our community who shares in WISE Seattle’s desire to leave a lasting impact on future generations of women in the sports and events industries.

11 days ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to see Hank Williams Jr.!

KIRO Newsradio and Seattle Sports are giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Hank Williams Jr. live at the White River Amphitheater on July 8, 2023!

12 days ago

...

No Author

Calling all MMA fans: Win tickets to watch live MMA with Bob Stelton!

Seattle Sports has your chance to win two tickets to Live MMA presented by Excitefight , Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Muckleshoot Events Center! 

12 days ago

...

No Author

HBCU Swingman Classic

The HBCU Swingman Classic will take place on Friday, July 7th. As part of the celebration around this new All-Star Week event, fans in attendance will enjoy a postgame fireworks spectacular at T-Mobile Park.

19 days ago

Capital One Play Ball Park