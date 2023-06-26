Win Tickets to Snoop Dogg!

Close
Jun 26, 2023, 10:59 AM | Updated: 11:15 am

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too Short, Warren G and Berner at the White River Amphitheatre on July 9, 2023! Tickets are on sale now, and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Tuesday, June 27, 2023 through Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

 

