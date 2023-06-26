Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Jonatan Clase 1st Mariners prospect named to ’23 MLB Futures Game

Jun 26, 2023, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:36 am

Seattle Mariners Jonatan Clase...

Seattle Mariners prospect Jonatan Clase in 2023 spring training. (Photo: Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

(Photo: Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The first six players for the MLB All-Star Futures Game that will take place during All-Star festivities next month at T-Mobile Park have been announced, and yes, the list includes a Seattle Mariners prospect that will play in front of his franchise’s hometown fans.

Sunday: Seattle Mariners held to 3 hits, Orioles win 3-2

Switch-hitting, 21-year-old outfielder Jonatan Clase will make the trip back to the Seattle area to represent the Mariners on the American League squad in the annual prospect showcase game, which is set for Saturday, July 8.

The full Futures Game rosters will be revealed at 3 p.m. Monday on MLB Network.

Clase, who is listed as 5 foot 9 and 150 pounds, is the Mariners’ No. 11 prospect per MLB Pipeline and began the 2023 season playing in the Pacific Northwest with the Single-A Everett AquaSox. After posting an impressive .333/.453/.701 slash line for a 1.154 OPS with seven home runs and 17 stolen bases on 21 attempts in just 21 games, he was promoted to Double-A Arkansas. With the Travelers, Clase is slashing .201/.318/.426 for a .744 OPS with nine homers and 25 steals on 30 attempts in 44 games. His 16 homers between both levels this year are already a single-season career-high for Clase as a pro.

In 2022, Clase was named a Seattle Mariners MILB.com Organization All-Star after slashing .267/.373/.463 for an .836 OPS with 13 homers and 55 steals on 65 attempts in 107 games with the Low-A Modesto Nuts.

With the AquaSox this year, Clase won back-to-back Northwest League Player of the Week Awards on April 23 and April 30, then was named NWL Player of the Month for April.

Seattle signed Clase out of the Dominican Republic as an international free agent in 2018.

The Futures Game will include a number of Seattle Mariners legends on the coaching staffs. Here are the full lists:

Future Game coaches – National League

• Manager: Raul Ibañez
• Pitching coach: Félix Hernández
• Bullpen coach: Joel Piñeiro
• Bench coach: Adrián Beltré
• Hitting coach: Jeremy Reed
• First base coach: Randy Winn
• Third base coach: Dan Wilson
• Trainer: Corey Tremble
• Quality control: Dan Otero

Future Game coaches – American League

• Manager: Harold Reynolds
• Pitching coach: Jamie Moyer
• Bullpen coach: Max Weiner
• Bench coach: Dave Valle
• Hitting coach: Alvin Davis
• First base coach: Jay Buhner
• Third base coach: Mike Cameron
• Trainer: Rick Griffin
• Trainer: Michael Feliciano

Also taking place on Saturday, July 8 at T-Mobile Park will be the annual All-Star Celebrity All-Star Game, which includes celebrities from the worlds of entertainment and sports as well as MLB legends. See the announced participants below:

