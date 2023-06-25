Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Frei up to task in Seattle Sounders’ 0-0 tie with Orlando City

Jun 24, 2023, 10:48 PM | Updated: 11:17 pm

Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei...

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei carries the ball on Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Stefan Frei finished with three saves for his league-leading 10th clean sheet of the season as the Seattle Sounders played Orlando City to a scoreless tie on Saturday night.

Seattle Sounders 0, Orlando City 0: Summary

Pedro Gallese saved two shots for Orlando City.

Seattle (8-7-5) improves to 2-0-2 all-time at home against Orlando City (7-5-7).

The Sounders were coming off a 1-0 loss to defending champion Los Angeles FC on Wednesday after Frei conceded a first-minute goal. Seattle hadn’t conceded a goal in the first minute of a match since the New York Red Bulls pulled off the feat in September of 2014.

Orlando City improves to 3-0-6 in its last nine road matches against Western Conference opponents. The club picked up its first win over the Sounders with a 3-2 victory last August, rallying from two goals down. Prior to its unbeaten run, Orlando City was 0-10-2 on the road against the West.

Orlando City returns home to host the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Seattle will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Last time: Bogusz, McCarthy lead LAFC over Seattle Sounders 1-0

Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Bogusz, McCarthy lead LAFC to 1-0 victory over Sounders

Mateusz Bogusz scored in the first minute and John McCarthy made it stand up as Los Angeles FC defeated the Seattle Sounders 1-0 Wednesday.

4 days ago

Seattle Sounders Roldan...

The Associated Press

FC Charlotte rallies for 3-3 draw with Seattle Sounders

Patrick Agyemang came off the bench to find the net in the 89th minute and rally FC Charlotte to a 3-3 draw with the Seattle Sounders.

15 days ago

Seattle Sounders Portland Timbers...

The Associated Press

Seattle Sounders play rival Portland Timbers to 0-0 draw

The Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday in a match where scoring chances were limited and neither goalkeeper was tested.

22 days ago

Seattle Sounders Earthquakes...

The Associated Press

Sounders lose 1-0 as Earthquakes snap 14-game road skid

Jeremy Ebobisse scored out of the gates in the second half and Daniel de Sousa Brito made it stand up as San Jose beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0.

25 days ago

Sounders Roldan Morris...

The Associated Press

Morris, Frei lead Seattle Sounders to 1-0 victory over Red Bulls

Jordan Morris ended an eight-match scoreless streak with a first-half goal and Stefan Frei made it stand up in the Seattle Sounders’ 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

29 days ago

Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Vite, own-goal lead Whitecaps over Seattle Sounders 2-0

Pedro Vite scored and the Vancouver Whitecaps used an own-goal by Stefan Frei half to post a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders.

1 month ago

Frei up to task in Seattle Sounders’ 0-0 tie with Orlando City