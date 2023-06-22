Close
Bogusz, McCarthy lead LAFC to 1-0 victory over Sounders

Jun 21, 2023, 10:25 PM

Seattle Sounders...

Los Angeles FC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead, left, heads the ball as Seattle Sounders defender Jackson Ragen tries during the first half of a Major League Soccer match Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

BY


AP staff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mateusz Bogusz scored in the first minute and John McCarthy made it stand up as Los Angeles FC defeated the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Bogusz took a pass from Kwadwo Opoku and scored his second goal of the season to give LAFC (9-3-5) the only goal it would need. McCarthy finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet. The victory leaves the defending champions on top of the Western Conference standings.

LAFC improves to 6-0-1 all-time at home against Seattle (8-7-4). LAFC and the Philadelphia Union are the only two teams the Sounders have played more than twice on the road in the regular season without a victory. Seattle’s only win at LAFC was a 3-1 victory in the 2019 Western Conference Final.

Stefan Frei, who is tied for the league lead with FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano with nine clean sheets, saved one shot for the Sounders.

LAFC has posted two straight victories after a three-match scoreless streak.

The Sounders have gone just 2-6-3 in their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Seattle returns home to host Orlando City on Saturday. LAFC will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Bogusz, McCarthy lead LAFC to 1-0 victory over Sounders