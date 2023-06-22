Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Brito solid in MLB return, Yankees hit 3 homers to beat Mariners 4-2

Jun 21, 2023, 7:05 PM

Jarred Kelenic of the Seattle Mariners speaks with home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi on June 21, 2023. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

AP staff

NEW YORK (AP) — Jhonny Brito pitched a career-high 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a successful return to the major leagues and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Wednesday night.

New York Yankees 4, Seattle Mariners 2: Box Score

Fill-ins Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney homered off Luis Castillo (4-6) as the Yankees won a series for the first time since placing Aaron Judge on the injured list. New York is 6-8 with Judge out of the lineup and had not won a series since taking two of three from the Dodgers in Los Angeles 2 1/2 weeks ago.

Rookie Anthony Volpe added his 10th homer in the seventh after nearly missing a homer in the third.

Recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre for his 10th career start and first since May 20, Brito resembled the pitcher who allowed one run in his first two starts after making the team out of spring training. Brito (4-3) allowed two hits, struck out three, walked one and reached the sixth inning for the first time as a starter. The only time Brito had pitched in the sixth occurred May 15 in Toronto when he was a bulk reliever.

Brito allowed a leadoff single to José Caballero and retired 12 straight before Jarred Kelenic singled to open the fifth. He exited to nice ovation after walking Julio Rodríguez.

Brito was also aided by Bauers’ glove for the final out of the first. Bauers robbed Teoscar Hernández of a potential double by running back and making a leaping catch in front of the right field fence.

After making his defensive play, Bauers hit a fastball into the right-center field seats in the third for his sixth homer since being recalled joining the Yankees. Bauers homered after Volpe nearly missed a homer down the right field line before drawing a walk.

McKinney homered for the second straight game and third time since being recalled to replace Judge. The outfielder gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead by blasting a 1-0 fastball about halfway up the second deck in right field for a 414-foot drive.

Castillo allowed three runs and four hits in five innings for his fourth straight loss. He struck out three, walked four and faced the Yankees for the fourth time in less than a year.

Jimmy Cordero followed Brito and got the next four outs, Wandy Peralta allowed Dylan Moore’s pinch hit homer in the eighth and Michael King put two on in the ninth. Tommy Kahnle allowed Kelenic’s sacrifice fly before finishing for his sixth career save.

SERVAIS MUM ON COLE

Seattle manager Scott Servais declined to answer a question about Gerrit Cole wagging his finger 15 times Tuesday night after striking out Caballero to end the seventh inning.

TWO AT SECOND

Gleyber Torres was doubled off first when he tagged up on a flyball by Anthony Rizzo in the fifth. Torres was at second when Hernández made a shoestring catch and the right fielder easily completed the double play

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford was held out after bruising his right shoulder when Harrison Bader stole second in the second inning Tuesday.

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (strained left forearm, sore back) said he felt fine and his fastball was between 91 and 95 mph after allowing one run over three innings for Double-A Somerset against New Hampshire Tuesday in his first game since two-inning spring training outing against Atlanta on March 5. Rodón is expected to make a second rehab start Sunday.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (0-1, 7.30 ERA) opposes New York’s Domingo Germán (4-4, 4.30) in Thursday’s series finale.

ESPN’s Passan: It’s ‘confusing’ why the Seattle Mariners aren’t better

