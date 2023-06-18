Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Miller, Julio, Kelenic lead Mariners past White Sox 5-1 despite Lynn’s 16 Ks

Jun 18, 2023, 4:14 PM | Updated: 4:59 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: J.P. Crawford #3, Ty France #23, and Teoscar Hernandez #35 score off of Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners three RBI triple during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 5-1. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners looks at his bat during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Bryan Woo #33 of the Seattle Mariners baseball hat features a patch in honor of Father's Day before the game against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: A view of the Father's Day first base placard before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners breaks his bat during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Home plate umpire Alex Mackay #105 wears a special Father's Day uniform during the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-RBI double during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a two-RBI double during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after hitting a two-RBI double during the third inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Gavin Sheets #32 of the Chicago White Sox bats during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners attempts to steal second base during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Elvis Andrus #1 of the Chicago White Sox gestures after hitting a double during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Lance Lynn #33 of the Chicago White Sox throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners steals second base during the sixth inning against Zach Remillard #28 of the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Justin Topa #48 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners catches a ball for an out during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Elvis Andrus #1 of the Chicago White Sox bats during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws to first base during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Jarred Kelenic #10 shakes hands with third base coach Manny Acta #14 of the Seattle Mariners after hitting a three RBI triple during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 5-1. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with teammates after scoring during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 5-1. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 18: Ty France #23 and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after the game against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners won 5-1. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE – Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run double, rookie Bryce Miller pitched seven crisp innings and the Seattle Mariners overcame a dominant performance by Lance Lynn, beating the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Sunday.

Seattle Mariners 5, Chicago White Sox 1: Box score

Lynn matched a franchise record with 16 strikeouts in seven-plus innings, but Miller was terrific and Seattle got clutch hits from Rodríguez and Jarred Kelenic in the victory.

Rodríguez’s third-inning double put the Mariners up 2-0. The 22-year-old Rodríguez, the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year, got his 15th steal of the season in the sixth, joining Fernando Tatis Jr. as the only players in major league history to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in their first 200 games.

“Julio is a fantastic player and he’s just scratching the surface,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “He’s got a chance to be just a dynamic superstar in our game. And you know, when you’re in games like today, when we’re coming off a tough loss last night, you kind of need your best players to step up and get a big hit. He got one and Jarred got one. It was good for those young guys.”

Lynn (4-7) departed after Kolten Wong opened the eighth with a bunt single. After two-out walks by Ty France and Teoscar Hernández loaded the bases, Kelenic made it 5-1 with a triple off Reynaldo López.

Servais said Lynn “just dominated us,” and White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said: “He was at 113 pitches and he wanted to go back out. … Thirty-three swings and misses, the most this season in baseball.”

Miller (5-3) allowed one run and four hits in his second straight win. He struck out six and walked none, edging deeper into his repertoire of breaking balls than he had in his previous eight starts.

“It’s interesting how it works out because I honestly, like most of the time, it’s just throwing as hard as I can, and then I just kind of hope it works,” he said.

Justin Topa got three outs before Ty Adcock worked the ninth. Adcock retired Andrew Vaughn on a fly ball to left with runners on the corners for the final out.

After falling behind in the third, Lynn struck out the side in the fourth on 14 pitches – getting cleanup hitter Hernández on three pitches and Kelenic on four.

Andrew Benintendi hit an RBI single in the sixth for Chicago, which lost for the sixth time in eight games. Lynn allowed four hits and walked two.

“It’s Lance Lynn, you know, he’s definitely been in the league for I don’t know how many years, so the guy knows how to pitch,” Kelenic said. “He’s a stud. He had his A game today and we battled.”

SOX ACE

Lynn’s 16 strikeouts were the most for the White Sox since Jack Harshman struck out 16 on July 25, 1954, against Boston.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Chicago White Sox: SS Tim Anderson was sidelined by shoulder soreness. He is day to day.

UP NEXT

Chicago White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said Monday’s starter against the Rangers would be determined on the 2 1/2-hour flight to Texas. He didn’t rule out calling up a pitcher to replace RHP Mike Clevinger (biceps) or a bullpen day, but needed to assess the team following the series finale.

Seattle Mariners: RHP George Kirby (6-5, 3.24 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday at the New York Yankees. He struck out a career-high 10 in his last outing and leads the majors with an 11.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Morosi: What does it mean if this isn’t the Seattle Mariners’ year?

