Jewell Loyd scores 39, leads Seattle Storm past Wings 109-103

Jun 17, 2023, 2:32 PM

BY


AP staff

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 39 points and the Seattle Storm made 17 3-pointers and defeated the Dallas Wings 109-103 on Saturday.

Seattle Storm 109, Dallas Wings 103: Box Score

Seattle’s victory overshadowed a career-high 41-point performance by Arike Ogunbowale of the Wings.

In the final four minutes, Loyd and Ogunbowale scored 14 points each.

Seattle trailed 75-74 entering the fourth quarter but quickly regained the lead early in the period and led for the final nine minutes. A three-point play by Ogunbowale drew the Wings within one point near the four-minute mark, but in the next minute-and-a-half, Loyd hit a 17-footer, Ezi Magbegor drained a 3-pointer and Loyd hit another midrange jumper to keep the Storm out in front. Loyd added a 3-pointer and went 7 of 8 from the foul line to help put the game away in the final two minutes.

Loyd made 12 of 21 shots overall, including 7 of 12 3-pointers and went 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. She also had five rebounds and five assists.

Magbegor made 4 of 4 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Ivana Dojkic had 14 points with seven assists, Mercedes Russell had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kia Nurse added 11 points for Seattle (3-7). The Storm’s 17 3-pointers were one short of the team record.

Ogunbowale went 13 of 24 from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range, and made 8 of 8 free throws. Satou Sabally added 25 points, Natasha Howard had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Crystal Dangerfield scored 15 points for Dallas (5-6).

Loyd hit 6 of her first 8 3-point attempts in the first half and scored 25 points. Seattle led 55-47 at halftime, thanks in large part to a 20-8 run that gave the Storm a 15-point lead near the two-minute mark of the second quarter.

The game was part of the Commissioner’s Cup series. Seattle improved to 3-4 and Dallas fell to 3-2.

