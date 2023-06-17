Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Hernández homers, Mariners strike out 16 and beat White Sox 3-2

Jun 16, 2023, 11:09 PM

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 16: Bryan Woo #33 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 16: Gavin Sheets #32 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates with third base coach Eddie Rodriguez #18 after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 16: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI double during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 16: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with with J.P. Crawford #3 in the dugout after scoring off an RBI double by Teoscar Hernandez #35 during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 16: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 16: Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after defeating the Chicago White Sox 3-2 at T-Mobile Park on June 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 16: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners hits a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 16: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after being called safe at second base off a double during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 16: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after scoring off an RBI double by Teoscar Hernandez #35 during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 16: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners throws to first base during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on June 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, rookie Bryan Woo struck out nine and the Seattle Mariners beat Chicago 3-2 Friday night for their third win in four games.

Seattle Mariners 3, Chicago White Sox 2: Box Score

Four Seattle pitchers combined to walk none and strike out 16, including Luis Robert four times and Jake Burger and Andrew Vaughn three times each. The White Sox have struck out 32 times in their last two games, sliding to their sixth loss in eight games.

Hernández broke a 2-2 tie against Tanner Banks (0-1), driving a fastball 432 feet to center. He also tied the score 1-1 with an RBI double in the fifth and is hitting .364 with three homers and 10 RBIs in June.

Woo made his first home start after outings at Texas and the Los Angeles Angels. He retired his first nine batters and allowed two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Gavin Sheets homered in the fifth to put Chicago ahead and Andrew Benintendi chased Woo with a home run in the sixth that put the White Sox ahead 2-1. Benintendi had not homered in 273 plate appearances since last Aug. 30 for the New York Yankees at the Angels.

Ty France hit an RBI single in the bottom half.

Wood allowed three hits, combining with Matt Brash (4-3), Andrés Muñoz and Paul Sewald on a five-hitter. Sewald struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 14 chances.

Seattle left the bases loaded in the second and fifth innings, and stranded 11 baserunners in the first six innings. The Mariners went 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

Chicago starter Michael Kopech allowed one run and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He tied his career high with six walks, a mark he set May 13 against Houston.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Mike Clevinger (right biceps inflammation) was put on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Chicagi recalled RHP Jesse Scholtens from Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.54) will start Saturday after allowing one earned run over 13 innings over his past two starts. RHP Logan Gilbert (4-4, 4.38) gave up seven runs — six earned — and eight hits over three innings at the Los Angeles Angels last Sunday.

