Calling all MMA fans: Win tickets to watch live MMA with Bob Stelton!

Jun 15, 2023, 4:22 PM | Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 9:00 am

Seattle Sports has your chance to win two tickets to Live MMA presented by Excitefight , Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Muckleshoot Events Center!  Winners will be accompanied by none other than Seattle Sports own “Wyman and Bob” host, Bob Stelton. Boasting an exciting lineup of the Northwest’s best fighters, it’s sure to be an unforgettable evening. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

Enter below starting Monday, June 19th, 2023 through Sunday, June 25th, 2023.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Must be 21 or older to enter this sweepstakes and to attend the event.

 

 

