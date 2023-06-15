Close
Special Mariners Theme Nights at T-Mobile Park!

Jun 15, 2023, 10:43 AM | Updated: 10:43 am

Have you been to one of the Seattle Mariners theme nights? With themes like Italian Heritage Night, Teacher Appreciation Days, Faith and Family Day, Girl Scout Day, Rat City Roller Derby Night, Recovery Day, DC Comics Night, Christmas in July, Peanuts night, Oktoberfest, Pink at the Park, and so much more, there is something for anyone!

With over 50 theme nights, consider celebrating a special event or the things you love at T-Mobile Park. Learn more about the 2023 Theme Nights here.

HBCU Swingman Classic

The HBCU Swingman Classic will take place on Friday, July 7th. As part of the celebration around this new All-Star Week event, fans in attendance will enjoy a postgame fireworks spectacular at T-Mobile Park.

7 days ago

Win Tickets to see Guns N’ Roses!

KIRO Newsradio and Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Guns N’ Roses live at Climate Pledge Arena on October 14, 2023!

7 days ago

The 2023 Women of Inspiration Award

For the second year in a row, the Seattle Women in Sports and Events (WISE) Chapter will recognize a woman in our community who shares in WISE Seattle’s desire to leave a lasting impact on future generations of women in the sports and events industries.

1 month ago

Pella Windows and Doors of Western Washington Improve Your Play

Pella Windows and Doors of Western Washington knows that there are many youth sports teams and organizations that need help with field enhancements, training and equipment. We need your help finding them.

1 month ago

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

Every Friday when the Mariners play at home you can find the Seattle Sports “Wyman & Bob” show at Edgar’s Cantina!

1 month ago

EXPIRED: The WSECU Teacher of the Week Program

Everyone knows a teacher worth celebrating! Help us honor 24 of them this year, with a $500 classroom grant through the WSECU Teacher of the Week Program.

1 month ago

