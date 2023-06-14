Giants’ Mitch Haniger breaks forearm when hit by pitch

ST. LOUIS (AP) — San Francisco outfielder Mitch Haniger broke his right forearm when hit by a pitch from the St. Louis Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty in the third inning of the Giants’ 11-3 win on Tuesday night.

“Any time you get hit, the hand’s warm and it doesn’t feel great,” said Haniger, who spent the previous six years with the Seattle Mariners before signing with the Giants last offseason. “Injuries are part of the game, at same time you’ve got to focus on what’s next.”

Mitch Haniger has left the game after being hit on the arm by a pitch pic.twitter.com/gaWsuns2Ze — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 14, 2023

Haniger battled back from an oblique injury in spring training and was rounding into form. The 32-year-old left fielder, who is hitting .230 with four homers and 22 RBIs, drove in two runs to help the Giants beat the Cardinals 4-2 on Monday night.

“He worked so hard to get back and he was just starting to get on a roll,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “He was starting to swing the bat good and feel good. This is a pretty good gut punch for Mitch and our club.”

