Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Miller anchors 1-hitter, Mariners’ bats break out in 8-1 win over Marlins

Jun 12, 2023, 9:24 PM | Updated: 10:47 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his three run home run with Julio Rodriguez #44 and J.P. Crawford #3 against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his three run home run with Teoscar Hernandez #35, Julio Rodriguez #44 and J.P. Crawford #3 during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a run against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his three run home run against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Jean Segura #9 of the Miami Marlins breaks his bat during the second inning Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a three-run home run by Ty France #23 during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Tom Murphy #2 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his double against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his single during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners scores a run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after giving up a home run to Nick Fortes #4 of the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Ty Adcock #70 of the Seattle Mariners hugs George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners after his MLB debut during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Ty Adcock #70 of the Seattle Mariners pitches in his MLB debut during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Ty Adcock #70 of the Seattle Mariners pitches in his MLB debut during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Ty Adcock #70 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during his MLB debut during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Ty Adcock #70 of the Seattle Mariners looks on in his MLB debut during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Tom Murphy #2 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his solo home run during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Tom Murphy #2 and Gabe Speier #55 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate their 8-1 win against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Ty France #23 and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate their 8-1 win against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Tom Murphy #2 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his solo home run during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after beating the Miami Marlins 8-1 at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: The Seattle Mariners celebrate their 8-1 win against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: Jarred Kelenic #10 douses Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners with water after their 8-1 win against the Miami Marlins at T-Mobile Park on June 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Switching around the rotation gave Seattle Mariners rookie Bryce Miller an extra day of rest and more time to fret about his last start, when he failed to make it out of the third inning.

“I had eight days to think about the last one in Texas, so I felt like I haven’t thrown in a month,” Miller said. “But yeah, it was good getting back out there, getting back on track and feeling good.”

Seattle Mariners 8, Miami Marlins 1: Box score

Miller and two relievers combined on a one-hitter, Ty France, Eugenio Suárez and Tom Murphy homered, and the Mariners opened an important six-game homestand with an 8-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Following a disappointing 2-6 trip that saw Seattle fall 10 games back in the AL West, the Mariners rediscovered a winning formula of strong starting pitching and a few big swings.

“The road trip was tough, but what can you do about it now?” France said. “Just got to keep moving forward and got just under 100 games left, so gotta make the most of them.”

Miller was superb, throwing six innings and allowing only Nick Fortes’ home run with two outs in the fifth. Ty Adcock pitched two innings of relief in his major league debut, and Gabe Speier worked the ninth to finish the one-hitter.

Seattle Mariners Moves: Ty Adcock called up, Penn Murfee back to IL

Miller (4-3) rebounded from his previous two starts in which the rookie was badly knocked around by the Yankees and Rangers to the tune of 19 hits and 15 earned runs. The 24-year-old right-hander again relied mostly on spotting his fastball, but mixed in just enough sliders to keep the Marlins off balance.

Miller struck out six and walked three and said one of the keys was adjustments made throwing his cutter at a higher velocity.

“That was kind of what I worked on this week. I had two bullpens and I felt really good with it going into the game, and all game it felt really good,” Miller said.

Miami’s Luis Arraez went hitless in four at-bats as his batting average dipped to .391. Arraez was hitless for the second time in his last 17 games, and for the 11th time this season.

“(Miller’s) got a good fastball. We knew that going in,” Miami manager Skip Schumaker said. “But we just couldn’t get on top of the fastball and do any damage with it.”

Miller was provided support from the outset — and a chance to pitch with the lead. The Mariners scored six runs with two outs in the first two innings combined, highlighted by Teoscar Hernández’s RBI double in the first and France’s three-run homer in the second.

“Getting the runs early certainly helps. I’d love to see it here on a consistent basis,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We’re capable of doing it. We’ve seen us do it before, but it takes a really disciplined approach every night.”

Bryan De La Cruz’s error in left field later in the first inning allowed Hernández to score, and Julio Rodríguez’s RBI single in the second set the stage for France to hit his sixth homer of the season. Suárez hit a solo shot in the fifth inning, and Murphy hit a solo homer in the eighth.

All of Seattle’s early offensive damage came off Miami starter Jesús Luzardo, who lasted just four innings in his shortest outing of the season. Luzardo (5-5) allowed five earned runs, six hits and struck out three.

ONE HIT

The one hit was a season low for the Marlins and just the second time in franchise history their only hit was a home run. The previous came on June 26, 2008, versus Tampa Bay in a 6-1 loss.

ROSTER MOVE

Seattle placed RHP Penn Murfee on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on Monday. Murfee was removed from Sunday’s game in Anaheim after feeling discomfort in his pitching arm. Murfee had missed 29 games in May and early June with the same issue. Seattle selected Adcock from Double-A Arkansas to take Murfee’s spot and transferred LHP Robbie Ray to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (5-4, 4.29) won his second straight start in his last outing, allowing one run and two hits in five innings against Kansas City.

Mariners: RHP George Kirby (5-5, 3.50) looks to rebound after getting battered for 11 hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings in his last start against San Diego.

How many Seattle Mariners will be All-Stars?

Team: mariners
71
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Tuesday, June 13 @ 6:40 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Mostly Cloudy
High 68° | Low 51°
Roof is open
Marlins at Mariners today at 6:40pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Ty Adcock...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Moves: Ty Adcock called up, Penn Murfee back to IL

The next Seattle Mariners player to make his MLB debut is likely Ty Adcock, who has been called up from Double-A with Penn Murfee returning to the IL.

1 day ago

seattle mariners...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Are the Seattle Mariners struggling with a lack of focus?

Seattle Mariners insider Shannon Drayer joined Brock and Salk on Monday to talk about that potential explanation for the team's slow start.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Los Angeles Angels Zach Neto...

The Associated Press

Gilbert hit hard, Mariners’ rough trip ends with 9-4 loss to Angels

Rookie Zach Neto had his first two-homer game, Shohei Ohtani kept up a hot June with three hits and the Los Angeles Angels bounced back with a 9-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez J.P. Crawford...

The Associated Press

J.P. has 4 hits, Julio homers in Mariners’ 6-2 win over Angels

J.P. Crawford tied a career high with four hits, Julio Rodríguez was 3 for 5 with homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-2.

3 days ago

Mariners Julio Rodríguez Ty France...

Brandon Gustafson

How many Mariners will be All-Stars? Jon Morosi weighs in

With the Seattle Mariners hosting the MLB All-Star Game next month, Jon Morosi broke down how many All-Stars he thinks they'll have.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Ohtani and Moniak homer as Angels top Mariners 5-4

hohei Ohtani homered and had three hits, Mickey Moniak hit a go-ahead 2-run homer and the L.A. Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4.

4 days ago

Miller anchors 1-hitter, Mariners’ bats break out in 8-1 win over Marlins