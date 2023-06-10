UW Huskies recruiting: 5 official visitors to know about this month

SEATTLE — The UW Huskies used a big June last year to jumpstart their 2023 recruiting class.

It appears they’re trying to do the same thing in the 2024 cycle.

At present, the 247Sports database shows 30 prospects with official visits scheduled to Washington this month, beginning the weekend of Friday, June 16. More than a dozen recruits are expected the following weekend. Many of the players visiting are at or near the top of UW’s board at their position, and the Huskies’ success in the 2024 cycle could come down to how many signatures they ultimately land from this group.

Here are five of the most intriguing recruits visiting this month.

Official visit dates via 247Sports and social-media announcements. Rankings are from the 247Sports’ Composite unless otherwise noted.

DL Jericho Johnson

School: Fairfield (Calif.) Armijo

Ranking: Four-star, No. 206

Visiting UW: June 23

Johnson might be Washington’s most important recruiting target, because there are so few defensive linemen of his size and ability on the West Coast. As such, the Huskies are battling schools like Miami, Oregon, USC and Georgia for his commitment. Johnson already visited UW unofficially, but his official trip represents a big opportunity for Washington to impress him before he checks out other schools. He’s visiting Miami the weekend prior.

LB Kamar Mothudi

School: Valley Village (Calif.) Campbell Hall

Ranking: Four-star, No. 218

Visiting UW: June 16

The Huskies don’t have any blue-chip linebackers on their roster at present, and Mothudi is one of the top-ranked prospects at the position with a UW offer. He’s already visited Utah, and is visiting Michigan State this weekend, with other visits scheduled to Texas and, crucially, Oregon — those four schools plus UW represent his top-five. Mothudi ran an 11.88-second 100-meter dash as a sophomore, and rushed for 1,345 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior while leading the team with 111 tackles, plus 14 tackles for loss.

A pair of other important linebacker targets, four-star Dylan Williams and three-star Khmori House, also have UW visits scheduled this month.

CB Santana Wilson

School: Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain

Ranking: Four-star, No. 295

Visits UW: June 23

The Huskies have remade their cornerback room since the end of last season, adding three high-school prospects — including a pair of blue-chip recruits, Caleb Presley and Curley Reed — plus JUCO transfer Thaddeus Dixon, Oklahoma State transfer Jabbar Muhammad and Oregon transfer Darren Barkins. But they need to continue stacking talent at the position, and Wilson would be a nice win for cornerbacks coach Julius “Juice” Brown. He also has visits scheduled this weekend to hometown Arizona State and next weekend to Texas.

Tennessee, Oklahoma, Baylor, Miami and Texas A&M round out Wilson’s top eight.

TE Decker DeGraaf

School: Glendora (Calif.) High

Ranking: Three-star, No. 675

Visiting UW: June 23

DeGraaf is an important prospect because of the position he plays, and the lack of commitments UW has landed in recent classes; the Huskies signed only one high-school tight end between the 2022-23 cycles, and their 2021 signee, Caden Jumper, already has transferred. With Devin Culp and Jack Westover exhausting their eligibility after the 2023 season, UW could really use at least one addition from the high-school ranks, and DeGraaf, with 16 offers total, would be a nice start.

He already has visited Utah, is visiting Arkansas this weekend and will visit Michigan State the weekend before his trip to Seattle.

QB Dermaricus Davis

School: Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Etiwanda

Ranking: Three-star (247Sports)

Visiting UW: June 24

Like some of the quarterbacks UW pursued in the 2023 cycle, Davis is something of an under-the-radar prospect, though he is emerging as a popular target with some west-coast schools; in addition to his UW visit, he also has trips planned to Arizona and Oregon State. Davis’ other Power 5 offers are from Washington State, Minnesota and BYU. He threw for 3,390 yards with 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a junior last season.

Could Davis be the next Lincoln Kienholz or Aidan Chiles, both lower-rated QBs pursued by UW who shot up the rankings later in the process? The Huskies already have a commitment from three-star Seattle Garfield quarterback E.J. Caminong in the 2023 class — he’s taking his official visit to UW the weekend of June 16 — but Caminong also has four other visits scheduled. It’s possible UW might want two quarterbacks this cycle, regardless, and wouldn’t be bringing Davis to campus if it wasn’t seriously interested.

