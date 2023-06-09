Close
Jun 8, 2023, 5:08 PM | Updated: 5:24 pm

...

A new annual All-Star experience – in partnership with Ken Griffey Jr. – highlighting the legacy of baseball programs at Historically Black Colleges & Universities, while also providing 50 HBCU Division-I baseball players the opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage. The HBCU Swingman Classic will take place on Friday, July 7th. As part of the celebration around this new All-Star Week event, fans in attendance will enjoy a postgame fireworks spectacular at T-Mobile Park.

