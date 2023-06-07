Seattle Storm rally from 21-point deficit, beat Los Angeles 66-63

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd had 25 points and eight rebounds and the Seattle Storm rallied from a 21-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 66-63 on Tuesday night.

Seattle Storm 66, Los Angeles Sparks 63: Box Score

That winning feeling 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PsyAcJWwpt — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) June 7, 2023

Seattle (1-4) avenged a 92-85 loss to the Sparks on Saturday with the second-largest comeback victory in franchise history.

Loyd was scoreless after the first quarter when Seattle trailed 24-6, but she totaled 24 points over the next two frames to help build a 52-48 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles forward Nneka Ogwumike blocked a shot with 20 seconds left in the fourth and she headed the other way for a reverse layup, but it was blocked by Ezi Magbegor. Seattle secured the defensive rebound and the Sparks elected not to foul as time ran out.

Rookie Jordan Horston scored a season-high 14 points and Magbegor had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Seattle. Loyd became the third player in Storm history to reach 4,000 career points.

Gold Mamba: Now in 4k 🐍🤩@jewellloyd is the third player in Storm history to hit 4,000 points! pic.twitter.com/MlJT5V9Wgv — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) June 7, 2023

Seattle only had four points through the opening nine minutes of the game but scored 29 in the second quarter to get within 38-35 at the break. The Storm made just five of their first 25 field goals.

Ogwumike scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Los Angeles (3-3). Lexie Brown added 15 points and Jordin Canada, a two-time WNBA champion with Seattle, scored 11.

