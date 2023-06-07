Close
SEATTLE STORM

Seattle Storm rally from 21-point deficit, beat Los Angeles 66-63

Jun 6, 2023, 9:58 PM

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm shoots against Dearica Hamby of the Los Angeles Sparks on June 6, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd had 25 points and eight rebounds and the Seattle Storm rallied from a 21-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 66-63 on Tuesday night.

Seattle Storm 66, Los Angeles Sparks 63: Box Score

Seattle (1-4) avenged a 92-85 loss to the Sparks on Saturday with the second-largest comeback victory in franchise history.

Loyd was scoreless after the first quarter when Seattle trailed 24-6, but she totaled 24 points over the next two frames to help build a 52-48 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles forward Nneka Ogwumike blocked a shot with 20 seconds left in the fourth and she headed the other way for a reverse layup, but it was blocked by Ezi Magbegor. Seattle secured the defensive rebound and the Sparks elected not to foul as time ran out.

Rookie Jordan Horston scored a season-high 14 points and Magbegor had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Seattle. Loyd became the third player in Storm history to reach 4,000 career points.

Seattle only had four points through the opening nine minutes of the game but scored 29 in the second quarter to get within 38-35 at the break. The Storm made just five of their first 25 field goals.

Ogwumike scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Los Angeles (3-3). Lexie Brown added 15 points and Jordin Canada, a two-time WNBA champion with Seattle, scored 11.

