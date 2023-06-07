Seattle Mariners beat Padres 4-1, snap 3-game losing streak

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Logan Gilbert pitched seven strong innings, Teoscar Hernández and Julio Rodriguez homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Seattle Mariners 4, San Diego Padres 1: Box Score

Gilbert (4-3) allowed one run and three hits and had six strikeouts to help the Mariners win for only the second time in seven games.

Hernández hit a solo home run to center in the sixth off reliever Brent Honeywell (2-3) to give Seattle a 2-1 lead. Rodriguez hit a solo shot in the eighth off Steven Wilson, and Hernández added an RBI single to cap the scoring.

you love teo see it pic.twitter.com/5RtsLyLmXJ — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 7, 2023

Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save.

Padres starter Joe Musgrove went five innings, giving up one run and four hits while striking out eight.

Ty gets us on the board 👊 pic.twitter.com/k1RmOW90Ps — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 7, 2023

San Diego’s lone run came in the third when Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a check-swing fielder’s choice to first base to score Rougned Odor from third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: IF J.P. Crawford (bruised right knee) returned to the lineup Tuesday after miss a game following a collision Saturday. … LHP Marco Gonzales has a flexor strain. The Mariners hope he’s out less than a month.

Padres: IF Xander Bogaerts (left wrist soreness) remained sidelined and out of the starting lineup for a third straight game. Manager Bob Melvin wouldn’t rule out a Wednesday return, but it seems likelier the team would use an off say Thursday to give Bogaerts an extra day of rest.

UP NEXT

Seattle Mariners RHP George Kirby (5-4, 3.04) starts the second game of the two-game series Wednesday against RHP Michael Wacha (5-2, 3.48).

Seattle Mariners Moves: Muñoz, Moore make returns; Gott to IL