SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Mariners beat Padres 4-1, snap 3-game losing streak

Jun 6, 2023, 9:50 PM | Updated: 9:50 pm

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 6: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners wields the team triton after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres June 6, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 6: Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres June 6, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 6: The Seattle Mariners celebrate a 4-1 win over the San Diego Padres on June 6, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 6: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres June 6, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 6: Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners scores ahead of the throw to Austin Nola #26 of the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning June 6, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 6: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres June 6, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 6: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners hits a solo home run in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres June 6, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 6: Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run with Cal Raleigh #29 in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres June 6, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 6: Logan Gilbert #36 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres June 6, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 6: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners scores past Austin Nola #26 of the San Diego Padres during the third inning June 6, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Logan Gilbert pitched seven strong innings, Teoscar Hernández and Julio Rodriguez homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Seattle Mariners 4, San Diego Padres 1: Box Score

Gilbert (4-3) allowed one run and three hits and had six strikeouts to help the Mariners win for only the second time in seven games.

Hernández hit a solo home run to center in the sixth off reliever Brent Honeywell (2-3) to give Seattle a 2-1 lead. Rodriguez hit a solo shot in the eighth off Steven Wilson, and Hernández added an RBI single to cap the scoring.

Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save.

Padres starter Joe Musgrove went five innings, giving up one run and four hits while striking out eight.

San Diego’s lone run came in the third when Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a check-swing fielder’s choice to first base to score Rougned Odor from third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: IF J.P. Crawford (bruised right knee) returned to the lineup Tuesday after miss a game following a collision Saturday. … LHP Marco Gonzales has a flexor strain. The Mariners hope he’s out less than a month.

Padres: IF Xander Bogaerts (left wrist soreness) remained sidelined and out of the starting lineup for a third straight game. Manager Bob Melvin wouldn’t rule out a Wednesday return, but it seems likelier the team would use an off say Thursday to give Bogaerts an extra day of rest.

UP NEXT

Seattle Mariners RHP George Kirby (5-4, 3.04) starts the second game of the two-game series Wednesday against RHP Michael Wacha (5-2, 3.48).

