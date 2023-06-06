Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Mariners Moves: Muñoz, Moore make returns; Gott to IL

Jun 6, 2023, 2:59 PM

Andrés Muñoz pitches for the Mariners against the Houston Astros in the 2022 ALDS. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners have two familiar faces back with them as they get ready for a quick two-game set in San Diego.

Sunday: Red-hot Rangers finish dominant sweep of scuffling Mariners

The M’s activated relief pitcher Andrés Muñoz and utility player Dylan Moore from the injured list Tuesday afternoon. To make room on the active roster, veteran reliever Trevor Gott has been placed on the 15-day IL with a low back muscle spasm, and utlity player Sam Haggerty has been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

Gott’s placement on the IL is retroactive to Monday.

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said last Thursday during his weekly show on Seattle Sports that Muñoz and Moore were expected to return Tuesday.

Muñoz, 24, pitched in four games early this season for Seattle before a right deltoid strain landed him on the IL. He also had undergone foot surgery shortly after his breakout 2022 season. He finished last year with a 2.49 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 22 holds, four saves and 96 strikeouts over 64 appearances (65 innings), and additionally pitched 5 2/3 innings over five playoff appearances.

In three separate one-inning outings on a recent rehab assignment with the Tacoma Rainiers, Muñoz didn’t allow a single hit, walking just one while registering three strikeouts.

Moore, 30, is making his return from oblique strain that he suffered while rehabbing from offseason core surgery. He had a .224/.368/.385 slash line (.753 OPS) with 21 stolen bases and six home runs in 104 games for the Mariners in 2022, and signed an extension with the team just prior to spring training this year.

Moore played 10 games over two rehab assignments between the Rainiers and Single-A Everett, hitting 8 for 35 (.229) with a double, seven walks, and two stolen bases on three attempts.

The 30-year-old Gott was an offseason signing in free agency by Seattle, having previously played with the Milwaukee Brewers. He’s been a valuable addition to the bullpen, registering a 3.38 ERA with 31 strikeouts and seven walks over 28 appearances (26 2/3 innings).

Haggerty had his moments in 2022 for the Mariners but has struggled offensively so far this season. The speedy 29 year old is slashing .190/.292/.238 with two doubles and five steals on six attempts in 24 games.

The Seattle Mariners (29-30) open the interleague series against the San Diego Padres (28-32) at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, with radio coverage being carried on Seattle Sports starting at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show. For details on how to stream M’s broadcasts, click here.

