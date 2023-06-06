Seattle Seahawks fans have been waiting a long time to see the team bring back their 1990s-era throwback uniforms. They finally have an answer on when it will happen.

The Seahawks announced Tuesday the themes for their 2023 home games, and there’s no bigger theme on the list than the debut of those throwbacks. The date: Sunday, Oct. 29 for a 1:05 p.m. Week 8 contest against the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns will take part in turning back the clock, as well, wearing their traditional brown, orange and white colors against Seattle’s silver and blue.

There has been anticipation for this announcement ever since the Seahawks surprised fans at Lumen Field during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders and on social media last November with a video that revealed the classic 90s uniforms would be coming back as an alternate option.

According to Seahawks.com, the throwback uniforms themselves will be unveiled sometime this summer.

Additionally, the team announced Tuesday that a celebration of the 2013 team that won the Super Bowl will be held during a Week 3 contest against Carolina.

The 2023 @Seahawks game themes are HERE! Coming to Lumen Field this season. 👀 → https://t.co/n3TADK1T3x pic.twitter.com/vLW1wqMaOH — Lumen Field (@LumenField) June 6, 2023

