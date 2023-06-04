Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Ogwumike leads LA Sparks over Seattle Storm 92-85

Jun 3, 2023, 9:58 PM

Seattle Storm...

Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn talks with Jewell Loyd during a Sept. 6, 2022 game. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 27 points and 14 rebounds, Layshia Clarendon had 16 points, six assists and three steals and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Seattle Storm 92-85 Saturday night.

Los Angeles Sparks 92, Seattle Storm 85: Box score

Seattle (0-4) is off to its worst start since it lost four in a row in its inaugural season in 2000.

Jewell Loyd hit a 3-pointer that gave Seattle a two-point lead with 3:36 left in the third quarter but the Sparks scored 17 of the next 23 points to make it 72-61 — L.A.’s biggest lead of the game. Brown capped the spurt with a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter.

Loyd scored 16 points in the fourth quarter and Jade Melbourne’s 3-pointer — which Loyd assisted on — trimmed Seattle’s deficit to 86-82 with 1:42 remaining but the Storm got no closer.

Chiney Ogwumike added 15 points and Lexie Brown scored 14 for Los Angeles (3-2), Jordin Canada had nine points, seven assists and four steals.

Loyd tied her career high with eight 3-pointers and finished with 37 points for Seattle, one shy of her career best. Ezi Magbegor added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Seattle hit 13 3-pointers but committed 16 turnovers, which the Sparks converted into 17 points. Los Angeles outscored the Storm 23-12 from the free-throw line on 11 more (27) attempts.

Last time: NY Liberty beats Seattle Storm 86-78 as Stewart shines in return

Seattle Storm

Breanna Stewart...

The Associated Press

Breanna Stewart says return to Seattle with Liberty ‘feels good, but also very weird’

Breanna Stewart was back in Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday as the New York Liberty faced the Seattle Storm.

5 days ago

Seattle Storm NY Liberty Breanna Stewart...

The Associated Press

NY Liberty beats Seattle Storm 86-78 as Stewart shines in return

Breanna Stewart had 25 points and 11 rebounds in her return to the Pacific Northwest and the New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 86-78.

5 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Ogunbowale scores 26 as Dallas Wings beat Seattle Storm 95-91

Arike Ogunbowale had 26 points, Satou Sabally added 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Dallas Wings beat the Seattle Storm 95-91.

9 days ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

Las Vegas Aces rout Seatle Storm 105-64 to open title defense

Kelsey Plum scored 23 points, and the Las Vegas Aces opened defense of their WNBA championship with a 105-64 win over the Seattle Storm.

15 days ago

Jordan Horston Seattle Storm...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Storm WNBA Draft: Horston, local product Loville among 4 picks

The Seattle Storm added four players in the 2023 WNBA Draft ahead of their first season without Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.

2 months ago

Seattle Storm Breanna Stewart...

The Associated Press

Breanna Stewart leaves Seattle Storm for NY; Vandersloot still undecided

Former MVP Breanna Stewart, a two-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm, is headed to New York to open WNBA free agency.

4 months ago

Ogwumike leads LA Sparks over Seattle Storm 92-85