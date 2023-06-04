Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

WCWS: UW Huskies fall to Florida St 3-1 on game-ending double play

Jun 3, 2023, 7:30 PM | Updated: 7:53 pm

UW Huskies softball FSU...

Florida State's Devyn Flaherty scores next to UW catcher Sydney Stewart on June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

(AP Photo/Nate Billings)

BY


AP staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kathryn Sandercock was strong in relief, and No. 3 seed Florida State held on to beat the No. 7 UW Huskies 3-1 on Saturday night and clinch a spot in the Women’s College World Series semifinals.

Florida State 3, UW Huskies 1: Box score

Sandercock allowed one run on six hits in 5 2/3 innings to claim the win.

Devyn Flaherty had two hits and scored twice for the Seminoles (57-9), who will play the winner of Sunday’s Tennessee-Oklahoma State game on Monday. Florida State remained unbeaten in the double-elimination bracket and will need to win once on Monday to advance to the best-of-three championship series. The Seminoles would have to lose twice to be eliminated.

Washington (44-14) will play No. 9 Stanford in an elimination game on Sunday. The winner of that game would advance to the semifinals and play No. 1 seed Oklahoma on Monday.

Sandercock stepped in for Makenna Reid in the second inning. Sandercock gave up a single and hit a batter before escaping a bases-loaded jam without allowing a run.

Josie Muffley’s single in the second scored Flaherty, and Kaley Mudge’s sacrifice fly scored Mack Leonard to give Florida State a 2-0 lead.

Washington trimmed the deficit to 2-1 in the sixth and had a runner on third with two outs but couldn’t get her across.

Washington trailed 3-1 before starting the seventh with two hits. The Seminoles snuffed out the threat when Muffley snagged a hard line drive by Madison Huskey and got the out at second for the double play.

Primer: UW Huskies softball returns to WCWS for 1st time in 4 years

UW Huskies

UW Huskies softball...

The Associated Press

Holtorf leads UW Huskies softball past Utah 4-1 in WCWS opener

Rylee Holtorf had three hits, including a two-run homer, to help the No. 7 seed UW Huskies softball team defeat No. 15 Utah 4-1 in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.

2 days ago

UW Huskies USC Ralen Goforth...

Christian Caple

Transfer churn: How UW Huskies’ roster has changed via portal

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple breaks down who's new and who's gone at key positions via the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season.

2 days ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Pac-12...

Christian Caple

Pac-12 TV guide: 10 non-conference games most worth watching

With the non-conference Pac-12 TV schedule out for the 2023 football season, Christian Caple breaks down the one you'll most want to see.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Jadelyn Allchin...

Brent Stecker

Primer: UW Huskies softball returns to WCWS for 1st time in 4 years

UW Huskies softball begins its first Women's College World Series since 2019 on Thursday. Find the schedule or more details here.

5 days ago

UW Huskies Baylee Klingler...

Brent Stecker

UW Huskies softball beats Louisiana to punch ticket to WCWS

For the 15th time in program history and first time since 2019, the UW Huskies softball team is headed to the Women's College World Series.

8 days ago

UW Huskies Jalen McMillan Rome Odinze...

Christian Caple

How Odunze and McMillan compare to past UW Huskies WR tandems

Christian Caple dives into the history of UW Huskies wide receiver tandems to see how Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan stack up.

9 days ago

WCWS: UW Huskies fall to Florida St 3-1 on game-ending double play