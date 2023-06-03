Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Texas Rangers shut Seattle Mariners out 2-0 in series opener

Jun 2, 2023, 7:43 PM

Seattle Mariners Texas Rangers...

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager tags out Seattle's Teoscar Hernández on June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

BY


AP staff

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jon Gray pitched two-hit ball over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start, Marcus Semien scored the game’s first run after extending his major league-best hitting streak to 21 games and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Friday night.

Texas Rangers 2, Seattle Mariners 0: Box score

Gray (6-1) struck out five and walked one to win a duel against Luis Castillo (4-3) that took only 2 hours, 5 minutes.

Castillo limited the Rangers to one run over seven innings with six strikeouts and one walk. Texas entered averaging an MLB-best 6.29 runs per game and had scored 11 runs in each of its previous two home games — though those were before a 6-3 trip with series wins in Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Detroit.

Grant Anderson, who made his big league debut Tuesday for Texas with seven strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings at Detroit, worked a scoreless eighth with one strikeout. Will Smith worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances, wrapping up the Rangers’ sixth shutout.

Seattle was shut out for the fourth time.

Castillo had thrown 12 scoreless innings over his last two outings and extended that streak to 17 before Texas got to him in the sixth. Semien had a leadoff single, moved to third on Corey Seager’s single and scored on Nathaniel Lowe’s sacrifice fly. The 21-game hitting streak is the longest of Semien’s career.

The Rangers didn’t have a hit until back-to-back singles by Robbie Grossman and Travis Jankowski in the fifth.

Texas added a run in the eighth on Corey Seager’s RBI double against reliever Matt Brash.

Teoscar Hernández led off the Mariners third with their first hit, a bloop down the right-field line, and was thrown out by several steps trying to stretch that to a double. It was the MLB-leading ninth outfield assist for right fielder Adolis Garcia, and his fourth in his last nine games in the field.

That same inning ended when No. 9 batter José Caballero was hit by a pitch, and then Gray picked off the rookie at first.

Gray was 4-0 with a 1.95 in May, when the Rangers won all five of his starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales remained in Seattle for tests on his left forearm and will not make his scheduled start Saturday. He felt discomfort during his last start Sunday and in a bullpen session this week.

Rangers: C Mitch Garver was activated from the 10-day injured list after missing 47 games since April 8 because of a left knee sprain. He wasn’t in the lineup for his first game back.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Bryan Woo will make his big league debut for the Mariners, pitching in the spot of Gonzales. The 23-year-old Woo, a sixth-round draft pick in 2021, was 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 32 strikeouts in five starts for Double-A Arkansas. Texas lefty Andrew Heaney (4-3, 3.76) is 2-0 with a 0.95 ERA his last three starts.

Drayer: Are Seattle Mariners in better shape than at this point last year?

Team: mariners
61
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Friday, June 2 @ 5:05 pm RHP Luis Castillo vs. RHP Jon Gray

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Marco Gonzales...

The Associated Press

Mariners’ Marco Gonzales getting tests on forearm; rookie Bryan Woo to debut

Marco Gonzales will not make his scheduled start for the Seattle Mariners on Saturday in Texas, with rookie Bryan Woo set to pitch in his spot.

23 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Mike Ford...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Mariners add Mike Ford from Triple-A at start of road trip

Mike Ford has been one of the best hitters in Triple-A this season. Now he'll get a chance to show if it will translate with the Seattle Mariners.

23 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Are Mariners in better shape than at this point last year?

The Seattle Mariners have a better record through 56 games than they did last year, but it doesn't necessarily mean they're in a better spot.

23 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

Mike Lefko

Lefko: The Mariners are looking at a season-defining stretch

If the Seattle Mariners are going to make a move in the standings, five series coming up in the next month will be of utmost importance.

23 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Ty France...

Joe Fann

Fann: Mariners still stuck in neutral with pivotal stretch next

The phrase “stuck in neutral” can be debated, writes Joe Fann, but he’s still not convinced the Seattle Mariners have turned a corner.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais Jerry Dipoto...

Brent Stecker

Jerry Dipoto previews the Mariners’ 2023 trade deadline path

Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto detailed what he expects as they go about their quest for a bat before the trade deadline.

2 days ago

Texas Rangers shut Seattle Mariners out 2-0 in series opener