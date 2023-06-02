UW HUSKIES
Holtorf leads UW Huskies softball past Utah 4-1 in WCWS opener
Jun 2, 2023, 1:53 PM
(AP Photo/Nate Billings)
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rylee Holtorf had three hits, including a two-run homer, to help the No. 7 seed UW Huskies softball team defeat No. 15 Utah 4-1 on Friday in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.
UW Huskies softball 4, Utah 1: Box score
Holtorf, who entered with a .263 batting average, went 3 for 3 with three RBIs in a game that had been moved from Thursday night because of weather.
RYLEE HOLTORF GIVES THE HUSKIES THE LEAD! 💥
🔴 1 🐶 2
📺 ESPN2
📲 https://t.co/HwgHRMCAXh#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/wvBBwOYjqL
— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 2, 2023
Washington’s Lindsay Lopez won in relief of starter Ruby Meylan, allowing one hit in 3 2/3 shutout innings. Meylan gave up just one run and two hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Mariah Lopez went the distance for Utah. Kendall Lundberg’s RBI double produced the Utes’ only run.
Washington (44-13) advanced to play Florida State (56-9) on Saturday, with the winner of that game moving to the semifinals of the double-elimination bracket. Utah (42-15) was to play in an elimination game Friday night against Oklahoma State (46-15).
Holtorf hit her fifth homer of the season, a two-run drive in the second, to give the Huskies the 2-1 lead. Her RBI single in the fourth increased Washington’s lead to 3-1, and the Huskies manufactured another run in the sixth.
Game 4️⃣ Cinematic Recap
@UWSoftball defeats Utah, 4-1, to advance in the winners’ bracket!
#WCWS pic.twitter.com/fzrbjPeivu
— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 2, 2023
