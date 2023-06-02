Close
UW HUSKIES

Holtorf leads UW Huskies softball past Utah 4-1 in WCWS opener

Jun 2, 2023, 1:53 PM

The UW Huskies celebrates a home run by Rylee Holtorf on June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

BY


AP staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rylee Holtorf had three hits, including a two-run homer, to help the No. 7 seed UW Huskies softball team defeat No. 15 Utah 4-1 on Friday in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.

UW Huskies softball 4, Utah 1: Box score

Holtorf, who entered with a .263 batting average, went 3 for 3 with three RBIs in a game that had been moved from Thursday night because of weather.

Washington’s Lindsay Lopez won in relief of starter Ruby Meylan, allowing one hit in 3 2/3 shutout innings. Meylan gave up just one run and two hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Mariah Lopez went the distance for Utah. Kendall Lundberg’s RBI double produced the Utes’ only run.

Washington (44-13) advanced to play Florida State (56-9) on Saturday, with the winner of that game moving to the semifinals of the double-elimination bracket. Utah (42-15) was to play in an elimination game Friday night against Oklahoma State (46-15).

Holtorf hit her fifth homer of the season, a two-run drive in the second, to give the Huskies the 2-1 lead. Her RBI single in the fourth increased Washington’s lead to 3-1, and the Huskies manufactured another run in the sixth.

Primer: UW Huskies softball back in WCWS for first time since 2019

