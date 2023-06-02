Vote for your 2023 All-Stars!

The 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Ballot is ready for your votes! Just head to MLB.com/Vote to cast your vote for your favorite Mariners. With the same format as last year, you can vote up to 5 times per day until June 22nd. After phase one of voting, the top two players at each position per league, including 6 outfielders, will advance to the final ballot. Phase two of voting starts at 9AM PT on June 26th and goes till June 29th where you can only vote 1 time per day. Turn on your reminders, you don’t want to miss out!

All-Star Voting Sweepstakes

Vote for your chance to win some amazing Mariners prizes! Every vote = one entry, as long as ‘Seattle Mariners’ is selected as your favorite team. You can vote up to 5 times per day within the first phase, and with every vote you’ll be entered into our All-Star Voting Sweepstakes. See the prize info below:

One (1) Grand Prize:

Mariners Gameday Experience on a mutually agreed-upon date for you and three (3) guests including:

Meet and greet with a 2023 Mariners All-Star Watching batting practice on field Mariner tickets One (1) signed All-Star jersey



Four (4) More Prizes:

One (1) signed baseball from a current 2023 Mariners player