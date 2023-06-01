Close
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Sounders lose 1-0 as Earthquakes snap 14-game road skid

May 31, 2023, 10:15 PM

Seattle Sounders Earthquakes...

Jeremy Ebobisse of the San Jose Earthquakes attempts a shot on Feb. 25, 2023. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored out of the gates in the second half and Daniel de Sousa Brito made it stand up as the San Jose Earthquakes snapped a 14-match winless skid on the road with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.

San Jose Earthquakes 1, Seattle Sounders 0: Summary

Ebobisse ended a scoreless match when he took passes from Rodrigues and Cristian Espinoza in the 48th minute and scored his sixth goal of the season.

The Earthquakes (6-5-4) beat Seattle (8-6-2) for a third straight time. San Jose’s seven road wins in Seattle are the most by any opponent. The Earthquakes came into the match 0-10-4 in their previous 14 matches away from home.

Seattle entered play with a one-point lead over St. Louis City and defending champion Los Angeles FC atop the Western Conference standings. The Sounders had 26 points through their first 15 matches for a league-high seventh time since joining the league in 2009.

Seattle remains home to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Real Salt Lake travels to play Austin FC on Saturday.

