Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Primer: UW Huskies softball returns to WCWS for 1st time in 4 years

May 30, 2023, 2:37 PM | Updated: 2:38 pm

UW Huskies Jadelyn Allchin...

UW Huskies OF Jadelyn Allchin celebrates her home run on May 23, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

UW Huskies softball is back in familiar territory: the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The Dawgs punched their ticket to the annual championship tournament with a two-game sweep of Louisiana at their home ballpark in Seattle over the weekend. The victory in the Super Regional round gives No. 7 Washington a first-round matchup against a fellow Pac-12 competitor, No. 15 Utah.

This is the 15th trip total to the WCWS for the Huskies and first since 2019. They won the title in 2009, which was current head coach Heather Tarr’s fifth season at the helm.

Here’s a look at some things for UW Huskies fans to know going into the WCWS.

A look at UW Huskies softball

Offensive leaders

Baylee Klingler, 2B –.388 average, 1.168 OPS, 12 home runs, 47 RBIs
Sami Reynolds, OF – .365 average, 1.027 OPS, 8 home runs, 34 RBIs
Madison Huskey, OF – .327 average, .986 OPS, 11 home runs, 43 RBIs
Jadelyn Allchin, OF – .313 average, .999 OPS, 6 home runs, 19 RBIs

Pitching leaders

Ruby Meylan – 18-5 record, 2.19 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 197 strikeouts, 14 complete games
Kelley Lynch – 9-3 record, 2.43 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 101 strikeouts, 3 complete games
Lindsay Lopez – 13-3 record, 3.49 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 83 strikeouts, 2 complete games

The field

No. 1 Oklahoma is the favorite, as the Sooners not only have won the last two national championships and four out of the last six, but they have won an NCAA Division I record 48 straight games.

Oklahoma State is back in the tournament for a fourth straight year at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, which is about an hour from its campus. Oklahoma, which is located only a half-hour from the stadium, is playing in its eighth straight WCWS.

In addition to UW and Utah, No. 9 Stanford is also headed to Oklahoma City, giving the Pac-12 three teams in the Women’s College World Series, the most out of any conference.

The Huskies, as you may know, needed to come back from a six-run deficit in the seventh inning against McNeese in the Regional round to stay alive and advance to last weekend’s Super Regionals.

Related: Comeback for the ages? Just part of UW Huskies softball team’s identity

The schedule

All games airing on ESPN unless otherwise noted

Click here for the full WCWS schedule

Thursday, June 1

Game 4: UW Huskies vs. Utah, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

Game 6 – Elimination game: Loser of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 (Florida State or Oklahoma State), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Game 8 – Quarterfinals: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3 (Florida State or Oklahoma State), 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Game 9 – Quarterfinals: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 5 (Tennessee/Alabama/Oklahoma/Stanford), noon on ABC

or

Game 10 – Elimination game: Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 7 (Tennessee/Alabama/Oklahoma/Stanford), 4 p.m.

Monday, June 5

Game 11 – Semifinals: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 7, 9 a.m.
Game 12 – If Winner of Game 9 wins Game 11: Rematch, 11:30 a.m.

or

Game 13 – Semifinals: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10, 4 p.m.
Game 14 – If Winner of Game 10 wins Game 13: Rematch, 6:30 p.m.

Championship Series (best of three)

Wednesday, June 7 – 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 8 – 4:30 p.m.
Friday, June 9 – 5 p.m. (if necessary)

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Baylee Klingler...

Brent Stecker

UW Huskies softball beats Louisiana to punch ticket to WCWS

For the 15th time in program history and first time since 2019, the UW Huskies softball team is headed to the Women's College World Series.

4 days ago

UW Huskies Jalen McMillan Rome Odinze...

Christian Caple

How Odunze and McMillan compare to past UW Huskies WR tandems

Christian Caple dives into the history of UW Huskies wide receiver tandems to see how Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan stack up.

5 days ago

UW Huskies Jadelyn Allchin...

Christian Caple

Comeback for the ages? Just part of UW Huskies softball team’s identity

A fan would not have expected the UW Huskies softball team to come back against McNeese. The Huskies live by the credo "do not be a fan."

6 days ago

UW Huskies...

Christian Caple

DeBoer in Year 2: What did past UW Huskies HCs do for an encore?

Kalen DeBoer already outdid every UW Huskies coach in his debut season. Can he top it in Year 2? Caple: 9 statistics UW Huskies should aim for as they chase Pac-12 title Washington’s 11-2 record in 2022 was an all-time best — by a margin of three victories — for a UW Huskies coach in […]

11 days ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix...

Christian Caple

Caple: 9 statistics UW Huskies should aim for as they chase Pac-12 title

Christian Caple has nine stats for the UW Huskies to strive for in 2023 as they pursue a Pac-12 title and hope to contend for the Playoff.

14 days ago

UW Huskies Zion Tupuola-Fetui...

Christian Caple

Caple: What role will UW Huskies’ seniors play in 2023?

The UW Huskies have 10 scholarship seniors who have been there their entire career. Christian Caple explains what their contributions may be.

18 days ago

Primer: UW Huskies softball returns to WCWS for 1st time in 4 years