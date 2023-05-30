Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Judge hits 2 HRs, robs another as Yankees top Mariners 10-4

May 29, 2023, 10:02 PM

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit two homers at the plate and robbed one in the field with a leaping catch at the wall, leading the New York Yankees past the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Monday night.

New York Yankees 10, Seattle Mariners 4: Box score

Domingo Germán pitched into the seventh inning to win his first start following a 10-game suspension for using a foreign substance on the mound.

Judge was one of several Yankees batters to have a big night, most of it coming against Seattle rookie Bryce Miller. Judge’s first homer was a line-drive, two-run shot off the left-field foul pole in the third inning to give New York a 3-1 lead.

The slugger settled for a double off the wall in the fifth, but got enough the next time up. His 17th homer came off reliever Juan Then in the seventh and eluded Jarred Kelenic’s leaping attempt at the left-field fence.

It was Judge’s 31st career multi-homer game and first since May 15 at Toronto. He also had two homers on May 13 against Tampa Bay.

And if his swings at the plate weren’t enough, Judge stole a homer from Teoscar Hernández at the right-field wall in the eighth inning.

Jake Bauers also went deep against Miller, and the Yankees finished with a season-high 18 hits.

That was plenty of run support for Germán, who made his first start since May 16 at Toronto when he was ejected in the fourth inning of New York’s 6-3 victory. After the game, umpire crew chief James Hoye said Germán had “the stickiest hand I’ve ever felt.” The pitcher was suspended 10 games on May 17.

Germán scattered seven hits and permitted four runs over 6 1/3 innings in his return, with Julio Rodríguez the only batter he couldn’t solve. Rodríguez hit his 10th homer of the season and had a two-run single off Germán.

Germán (3-3) struck out four and was lifted before facing Rodríguez for a fourth time with two on in the seventh. Ron Marinaccio struck out Rodríguez and Kelenic to end the threat.

After his first five starts were spectacular, Miller (3-2) finally ran into an obstacle in the Yankees. He had allowed four runs in 31 1/3 innings and had thrown at least six innings in each start to begin his career.

But Miller’s fastball wasn’t sharp and the Yankees feasted on pitches in the middle of the plate. The first home run allowed by Miller will forever be memorable, a drive that exited Judge’s bat at 117 mph.

Bauers hit his third homer leading off the fourth and New York knocked out Miller after 4 2/3 innings following two-run doubles from Willie Calhoun and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Miller allowed 11 hits and eight earned runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

New York Yankees: CF Harrison Bader left in the third with right hamstring tightness after running out an infield single. … 1B Anthony Rizzo was held out with a stiff neck.

Seattle Mariners: RHP Andrés Muñoz (deltoid strain) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. Muñoz was going to be a key piece of Seattle’s bullpen but has been out since early April.

UP NEXT

New York Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes (4.2, 5.30 ERA) has thrown six innings in each of his past two starts after pitching that deep only twice in his first eight starts of the season.

Seattle Mariners: RHP Logan Gilbert (3-2, 3.60) tied a career high by pitching eight innings in his last start against Oakland. Gilbert is 2-1 with a 3.06 ERA in May, with 35 strikeouts and five walks.

