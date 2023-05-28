UW Huskies softball beats Louisiana to punch ticket to WCWS

The UW Huskies softball team is heading to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2019 after a back-to-back shutouts in Seattle.

UW Huskies softball 2, Louisiana 0: Box score

The Huskies struck late to beat Louisiana 2-0 Saturday in Game 2 of a best-of-three Super Regional series at Husky Softball Stadium on the University of Washington campus. UW swept aside the Ragin’ Cajuns, having won Game 1 on Friday night 8-0 in five innings, to punch its ticket to the WCWS in Oklahoma City.

OKC bound! 🐺 No. 7 @UWSoftball holds out against Louisiana 2-0 to reach the WCWS for the 15th time. #Pac12SB | #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/HpZCcaqivp — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) May 28, 2023

Washington will join the seven other Super Regional winners at the WCWS, which begins Thursday and will run through Friday, June 9 if necessary. It’s the Dawgs’ 15th trip to the WCWS. The Huskies will open play Thursday against either Utah and San Diego State, who will play Sunday in a winner-take-all Super Regional finale.

The Huskies broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning of Game 2 on Saturday, with second baseman Baylee Klingler driving a double to deep center field and pinch-runner Avery Hobson scoring on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Madison Huskey.

Sac fly by Madi gives the Huskies the lead! 🐶 1 🌶 0

📺 ESPN

📲 https://t.co/HwgHRMCAXh#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/40xmUDLOTw — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 28, 2023

UW added a run on a steal of home in the seventh by Brooklyn Carter, who came on to pinch run after first baseman Kelly Lynch led off with a single.

Brooklyn steals home to give the Dawgs a 2-0 lead 😳 🐶 2 🌶 0

📺 ESPN

📲 https://t.co/HwgHRMCAXh#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/MqOyf5UJm9 — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) May 28, 2023

Lindsey Lopez earned the win with six scoreless innings, working around seven hits and a walk while striking out seven. Ruby Meylan earned the save by throwing a scoreless seventh inning.

In Friday’s win for the UW Huskies softball team, Meylan struck out seven while giving up two hits and four walks in a complete-game victory. Sydney Stewart and Rylee Holtorf each hit a two-run homer in a four-run fourth inning that did the majority of the damage for the Dawgs.

Don’t mess with the Dawgs! 😎 No. 7 @UWSoftball run ruled Louisiana to win the Seattle Super Regional opener. Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MMuoqqguEV — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) May 27, 2023

The Huskies are on a roll after their incredible comeback against McNeese last weekend in which they stormed back from a 6-0 deficit with seven runs in the seventh inning to keep their season alive.

More: Comeback for the ages? Just part of UW Huskies softball team’s identity

Follow @BrentStecker