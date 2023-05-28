Close
UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies softball beats Louisiana to punch ticket to WCWS

May 27, 2023, 6:47 PM | Updated: 9:28 pm

UW Huskies Baylee Klingler...

UW Huskies infielder Baylee Klingler during a Seattle NCAA regional game. (Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The UW Huskies softball team is heading to the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2019 after a back-to-back shutouts in Seattle.

UW Huskies softball 2, Louisiana 0: Box score

The Huskies struck late to beat Louisiana 2-0 Saturday in Game 2 of a best-of-three Super Regional series at Husky Softball Stadium on the University of Washington campus. UW swept aside the Ragin’ Cajuns, having won Game 1 on Friday night 8-0 in five innings, to punch its ticket to the WCWS in Oklahoma City.

Washington will join the seven other Super Regional winners at the WCWS, which begins Thursday and will run through Friday, June 9 if necessary. It’s the Dawgs’ 15th trip to the WCWS. The Huskies will open play Thursday against either Utah and San Diego State, who will play Sunday in a winner-take-all Super Regional finale.

The Huskies broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning of Game 2 on Saturday, with second baseman Baylee Klingler driving a double to deep center field and pinch-runner Avery Hobson scoring on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Madison Huskey.

UW added a run on a steal of home in the seventh by Brooklyn Carter, who came on to pinch run after first baseman Kelly Lynch led off with a single.

Lindsey Lopez earned the win with six scoreless innings, working around seven hits and a walk while striking out seven. Ruby Meylan earned the save by throwing a scoreless seventh inning.

In Friday’s win for the UW Huskies softball team, Meylan struck out seven while giving up two hits and four walks in a complete-game victory. Sydney Stewart and Rylee Holtorf each hit a two-run homer in a four-run fourth inning that did the majority of the damage for the Dawgs.

The Huskies are on a roll after their incredible comeback against McNeese last weekend in which they stormed back from a 6-0 deficit with seven runs in the seventh inning to keep their season alive.

More: Comeback for the ages? Just part of UW Huskies softball team’s identity

