Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

McCutchen sparks record-tying home run barrage, Pirates sink Mariners 11-6

May 26, 2023, 10:14 PM

SEATTLE, WA - MAY 26: (L-R) Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Austin Hedges #18, Ke'Bryan Hayes #13, Duane Underwood Jr., Carlos Santana #41, and Jack Suwinski #65 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate after a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Pirates won 11-6. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 26: From left, Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Duane Underwood Jr. #56, Carlos Santana #41, Bryan Reynolds #10 and Jack Suwinski celebrate after a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Pirates won 11-6. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 26: Jack Suwinski #65 of the Pittsburgh Pirates is congratulated by third base coach Mike Rabelo after hitting a solo home run off relief pitcher Juan Then #43 of the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 26: Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hit an RBI-sinlge off relief pitcher Tayler Saucedo #60 of the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 26: Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais pulls starting pitcher George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners from the game during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on May 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 26: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting a two-run single off starting pitcher Mitch Keller #23 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 26: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated by teamates after scoring a run on a hit by Julio Rodriguez off starting pitcher Mitch Keller #23 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 26: Carlos Santana #41 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates while rounding the bases after hittinga solo home run off starting pitcher George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 26: Jack Suwinski #65 of the Pittsburgh Pirates is congratulated by Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates after hitting a two-run home run off starting pitcher George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 26: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Austin Hedges #18 celebrate after scoring runs aon a tirple by Bryan Reynolds #10 off starting pitcher George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 26: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a single of starting pitcher George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WA - MAY 26: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run off starting pitcher George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on May 26, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit the 21st leadoff homer of his career, the first of four home runs off Seattle starter George Kirby, and the Pittsburgh Pirates matched a franchise record with seven long balls on their way to an 11-6 win over the Mariners on Friday night.

Pittsburgh Pirates 11, Seattle Mariners 6: Box Score

The seven home runs more than doubled Pittsburgh’s previous high for a game this season (three) and marked the third time since 1901 the Pirates hit seven in a game. They previously did it in 2003 and 1947, both against St. Louis.

McCutchen’s towering drive on the second pitch of the game was his eighth of the season and just the beginning for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski had his second multi-homer game of the season, with a two-out, two-run shot to center field off Kirby in the fifth inning and a long solo homer to right in the seventh.

Bryan Reynolds finished with four RBIs including a two-run triple, an RBI single and his seventh homer all in his final three at-bats.

Carlos Santana, a key piece of Seattle’s playoff run last season, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Tucupita Marcano all added solo shots. Hayes’ homer was his second of the season, first since April 15, and it ended Kirby’s night after 4 2/3 innings.

Kirby (5-4) endured his most miserable outing of the year. The seven earned runs and four homers allowed both matched career highs from last season when he was knocked around in a loss to Baltimore. Kirby gave up nine hits and struck out four.

It was supposed to be a stellar matchup of two young right-handers with Kirby and Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller on the mound. Keller wasn’t at his best, either, but worked into the seventh to win his third straight decision.

Keller (6-1) allowed six runs on seven hits and struck out eight. He came back out for the seventh inning even with a big lead and promptly gave up a two-run homer to J.P. Crawford that ended his night.

Julio Rodríguez hit an opposite-field homer in the first inning for Seattle and added a two-run single in the fifth.

CLOSE CALL

Seattle’s Ty France was hit on the brim of his helmet by a 93 mph fastball from Keller in the fifth. It was the second time this week France received a scare from an inside fastball. He was hit on the outside of his left hand Tuesday against Oakland and sat out one game due to swelling.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh Pirates: RHP Roansy Contreras (3-4, 4.50 ERA) has lost his last three decisions and given up at least one homer in each of his past four starts after not allowing one in his first five outings this season.

Seattle Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (3-2, 2.97) threw six shutout innings in his last start against Oakland after struggling for the better part of a month. Castillo struck out eight and scattered four hits against the A’s. He’s 5-4 with a 2.51 ERA in 13 career starts against Pittsburgh.

Morosi: Why Seattle Mariners can start to shoot up the standings

Team: mariners
57
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Saturday, May 27 @ 1:10 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Partly Sunny
High 70° | Low 50°
Roof is closed
Pirates at Mariners today at 1:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Teoscar Hernandez...

Brandon Gustafson

Morosi: Why Mariners can start to shoot up the standings

During his weekly chat with Wyman and Bob, Jon Morosi shared a few reasons he can see the Seattle Mariners making a run up the standings.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

France hits 2 homers, Gilbert goes 8 innings as Mariners edge A’s 3-2

Ty France hit two home runs, Logan Gilbert threw eight innings of 2-run ball as the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland A's 3-2.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners José Caballero...

Brent Stecker

How did Mariners’ 2 rookie standouts seemingly come out of nowhere?

Bryce Miller and José Caballero have been pleasant surprises for the Seattle Mariners as rookies. Jerry Dipoto dives into their amazing starts.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford...

Brandon Gustafson

Jerry Dipoto: Seattle Mariners ‘flow through’ SS J.P. Crawford

"The flow of our team flows through J.P," Seattle Mariners president Jerry Dipoto said of shortstop M's J.P. Crawford.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Raul Ibañez...

The Associated Press

Former Mariners Harold Reynolds, Raul Ibañez to manage MLB Futures Game

Former Seattle Mariners players Harold Reynolds and Raul Ibañez will be the managers for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 8.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

The Associated Press

Mariners top A’s 6-1 as Bryce Miller continues spectacular start

Bryce Miller limited Oakland to two hits over six shutout innings, and the Seattle Mariners used a big inning to beat the Athletics 6-1.

3 days ago

McCutchen sparks record-tying home run barrage, Pirates sink Mariners 11-6