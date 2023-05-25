Close
Former Mariners Harold Reynolds, Raul Ibañez to manage MLB Futures Game

May 25, 2023, 9:45 AM

Seattle Mariners Raul Ibañez...

Former Mariners player Raul Ibañez before throwing out the first pitch on July 21, 2017. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Seattle Mariners players Harold Reynolds and Raul Ibañez will be the managers for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on Saturday, July 8.

Reynolds, an MLB Network analyst, will manager the AL team. Ibañez, Major League Baseball’s vice president of on-field operations, will manage the NL, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday.

Reynolds, 62, was a two-time All-Star second baseman who played for the Mariners from 1982-92.

Ibañez, who turns 51 on June 2, played for Seattle from 1996 to 2000, again from 2004-08 and a third time in 2013. He was an All-Star with Philadelphia in 2009.

The Mariners are hosting the MLB All-Star festivities for the third time in franchise history and the first time since 2001. In addition to the Futures Game, the annual midseason break will include the first round of the MLB Draft taking place Sunday, July 9 at Lumen Field, the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 10, and the All-Star Game itself on Tuesday, July 11.

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this post.

