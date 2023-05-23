Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Seahawks announce 2023 NFL preseason schedule

May 23, 2023, 12:37 PM

Seattle Seahawks Bobby Wagner...

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner attempts a tackle against the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks have set their three-game 2023 preseason schedule, and it includes a rare morning exhibition in the final tuneup.

The Hawks will host the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys in a pair of evening games at Lumen Field, then will wrap up the preseason by hitting the road for a 10 a.m. kickoff against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Here are the dates, times and locations for Seattle’s three preseason contests:

• Thursday, Aug. 10 (7 p.m.): Seahawks vs. Vikings, Lumen Field in Seattle

• Saturday, Aug. 19 (7 p.m.): Seahawks vs. Cowboys, Lumen Field

•Saturday, Aug. 26 (10 a.m.): Seahawks at Packers, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.

All Seahawks games – from the preseason through the regular season and into the playoffs – air live on Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the flagship stations of the Seahawks Radio Network. Coverage for preseason games will begin two hours before kickoff with the pregame show, and a two-hour postgame show will take place after.

For the full 2023 regular season schedule for the Seahawks, click here.

